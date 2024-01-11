Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

Learning about Origin Forme Dialga’s weaknesses in Pokemon GO will greatly assist you in building a team with strong counters to use against this Legendary Pocket Monster. Since this creature is making its debut in the upcoming GO Tour Sinnoh, you might want to fight and add it to your collection.
This article will offer the best counters to employ against Origin Forme Dialga. It will also talk about this creature's moveset and weaknesses so you can build your raid party accordingly.
Origin Forme Dialga’s strengths and weaknesses
Origin Forme Dialga is a Dragon- and Steel-type beast, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Fighting
- Ground
This beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Electric
- Flying
- Grass
- Normal
- Poison
- Psychic
- Rock
- Steel
- Water
What are the best monsters to counter Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO?
Recommended counters to beat Origin Forme Dialga in raids:
- Shadow Excadrill
- Terrakion
- Shadow Garchomp
- Keldeo
- Shadow Hariyama
- Shadow Machamp
- Lucario
- Groudon
- Excadrill
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Conkeldurr
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Shadow Ursaluna
- Garchomp
- Landorus
- Cobalion
- Virizion
- Hariyama
Best Mega/Primal Evolutions to use in Origin Forme Dialga 5-star raids in Pokemon GO
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Alakazam
What are the best moves to beat Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO raids?
Origin Forme Dialga is vulnerable to Fighting- and Ground-type creatures, meaning you can counter it best with moves from one of these elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter Origin Forme Dialga in raids:
Fast moves
- Mud Shot
- Double Kick
- Low Kick
- Counter
- Mud Slap
- Rock Smash
Charged moves
- Precipice Blades
- Earth Power
- Scorching Sands
- Sacred Sword
- Earth Power
- Focus Blast
- Dynamic Punch
- Aura Sphere
- High Horsepower
Origin Forme Dialga’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Origin Forme Dialga comes with the following moves:
Fast moves
Origin Forme Dialga can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Dragon Breath
- Metal Claw
Charged moves
Origin Forme Dialga can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Iron Head
- Thunder
- Draco Meteor
- Roar of Time
Stats of Origin Forme Dialga in GO
- Max CP: 4,624
- Base attack: 270
- Base Defense: 225
- Base Stamina: 205
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO
Origin Forme Dialga will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,807 CP to 2,921 CP at level 25 with snowy or windy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 2,246 CP to 2,337 CP at level 20
How to get Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO
You can catch Origin Forme Dialga after defeating it in 5-star raids. These will be available during the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh in Los Angeles if you choose the Diamond Version.
You can participate in Origin Forme Dialga raids from February 16, 2024, through February 18, 2024, by taking part in the live events in Los Angeles. If you can't travel, the Sinnoh Tour will see a global version later on February 24 and February 25.