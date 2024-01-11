Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

Learning about Origin Forme Dialga’s weaknesses in Pokemon GO will greatly assist you in building a team with strong counters to use against this Legendary Pocket Monster. Since this creature is making its debut in the upcoming GO Tour Sinnoh, you might want to fight and add it to your collection.

This article will offer the best counters to employ against Origin Forme Dialga. It will also talk about this creature's moveset and weaknesses so you can build your raid party accordingly.

Origin Forme Dialga’s strengths and weaknesses

Origin Forme Dialga in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Origin Forme Dialga is a Dragon- and Steel-type beast, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Ground

This beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Electric

Flying

Grass

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Water

What are the best monsters to counter Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO?

Recommended counters to beat Origin Forme Dialga in raids:

Shadow Excadrill

Terrakion

Shadow Garchomp

Keldeo

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Machamp

Lucario

Groudon

Excadrill

Shadow Rhyperior

Conkeldurr

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Ursaluna

Garchomp

Landorus

Cobalion

Virizion

Hariyama

Best Mega/Primal Evolutions to use in Origin Forme Dialga 5-star raids in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Mega Blaziken

Mega Swampert

Mega Alakazam

What are the best moves to beat Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO raids?

Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Origin Forme Dialga is vulnerable to Fighting- and Ground-type creatures, meaning you can counter it best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Origin Forme Dialga in raids:

Fast moves

Mud Shot

Double Kick

Low Kick

Counter

Mud Slap

Rock Smash

Charged moves

Precipice Blades

Earth Power

Scorching Sands

Sacred Sword

Earth Power

Focus Blast

Dynamic Punch

Aura Sphere

High Horsepower

Origin Forme Dialga’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Origin Forme Dialga comes with the following moves:

Fast moves

Origin Forme Dialga can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Dragon Breath

Metal Claw

Charged moves

Origin Forme Dialga can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Iron Head

Thunder

Draco Meteor

Roar of Time

Stats of Origin Forme Dialga in GO

Max CP: 4,624

Base attack: 270

Base Defense: 225

Base Stamina: 205

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO

Origin Forme Dialga will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,807 CP to 2,921 CP at level 25 with snowy or windy boost

2,807 CP to 2,921 CP at level 25 with snowy or windy boost Non-weather boosted: 2,246 CP to 2,337 CP at level 20

How to get Origin Forme Dialga in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for the Sinnoh Tour (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can catch Origin Forme Dialga after defeating it in 5-star raids. These will be available during the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh in Los Angeles if you choose the Diamond Version.

You can participate in Origin Forme Dialga raids from February 16, 2024, through February 18, 2024, by taking part in the live events in Los Angeles. If you can't travel, the Sinnoh Tour will see a global version later on February 24 and February 25.