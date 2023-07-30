How to solo defeat Poliwhirl in Pokemon GO Gym Raids?

Pokemon GO’s Poliwag Community Day is up and running. It is a three-hour event and players all over the world can enjoy its bonuses on July 30, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. One such bonus is encountering Poliwhirl as a 4-star Raid Boss. Poliwhirl is Poiwags’s stage 1 evolution and shares a similar Water elemental typing.
As a 4-star Raid Boss, this critter is going to have a Combat Power (CP) of 16159. You can catch it with the following CPs:
- 757-811 (not weather boosted, at level 20)
- 947-1013 (Rainy weather boosted, at level 25)
Despite the Community Day lasting only three hours, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time, you can participate in Poliwhirl Raids from 5 pm local time to 10 pm local time. The only downside is the fact that you cannot use Remote Raid passes to take part in this raid as it is strictly an in-person event.
However, it is not very difficult to solo defeat a Poliwhirl in case you do not find anyone to help you with these raids. In this article, we will guide you through the best counters to use against this critter and how you can solo this 4-star raid in Pokemon GO.
Can you solo defeat Poliwhirl as a 4-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO?
Poliwhirl is a Water-type critter and as a result, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Electric
- Grass
It is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Fire
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
In Pokemon GO, Poliwhirl has the following base statistics:
- Attack: 130
- Defense: 123
- Stamina: 163
So, if your Trainer Level is above 40 and you have decent-level critters in your arsenal, it will be easy for you to solo a 4-star Poliwhirl raid. You should consider using a mega-evolved hard counter like Mega Sceptile, Mega Manectric, Mega Venusaur, or Mega Ampharos to make things easier.
Best counters to use against Poliwhirl in Pokemon GO
The following critters (with their respective Fast + Charged moves) will perform best against Poliwhirl as a Raid Boss:
- Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter + Leaf Blade
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang + Thunder
- Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch + Thunder
- Mega Venusaur: Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant
- Xurkitree: Spark + Power Whip
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot + Solar Beam
- Attack forme Deoxys: Poison Jab + Zap Cannon
- Zekrom: Charge Beam + Wild Charge
- Therian Thundurus: Volt Switch + Thunderbolt
It is challenging to level up some of these critters because they appear only in raids, and you cannot encounter them in the wild to build up on their Candies. Here are a few worthy substitutes:
- Tangrowth: Vine Whip + Solar Beam
- Exeggutor: Confusion + Solar Beam
- Electivire: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge
You can easily solo defeat Poliwhirl in these 4-star raids if you build a roster centered around the critters mentioned in the list above.