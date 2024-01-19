How to solo defeat Primeape in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Being a 3-star Pokemon GO raid boss, Primeape will not be a major threat to solo raiders. Since Primeape has a base attack stat of 162 and a base defense stat of 111, it does not have the stats necessary to be a powerful raid boss. However, it is still necessary to know the strengths and weaknesses of this monkey-like beast before diving into the raids. Using the right set of counters, you can easily overthrow this 3-star raid boss.

In this article, we will take a look at the ways in which you can prepare for solo Primeape raids in GO.

Can you solo defeat Primeape in Pokemon GO three-star Raids?

Primeape (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Primeape is a Fighting-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Flying

Psychic

The Fighting elemental typing makes the monster strong against the following types of creatures:

Bug

Dark

Rock

Since Primeape is going to be a 3-star Mega Raid boss, it will not have a massive Combat Power stat. This monkey-like beast will not even be able to cross 20,000 points on the CP counter.

With a mere 16,475 clicks on the meter and subpar attack and defense stats (162 and 111, respectively), Primeape will be a very easy 3-star raid boss to solo. While it does have strong moves like Counter and Ice Punch, it cannot hit hard, once again falling prey to its inferior stats.

How to defeat Primeape raids alone in Pokemon GO

If you want to solo defeat this monster, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Primeape:

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gardevoir

Rayquaza

Mega Gallade

Mewtwo

Mega Latios

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Alakazam

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Gallade

Shadow Lugia

Primeape evolves into Annihilape (Image via The Pokemon GO)

As mentioned earlier, Primeape will come with a Combat Power of 16,475. Taking that into account, if you go into the Primeape raids with high-level counters like Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Mewtwo, Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Shadow Moltres, and the rest, you will be able to take out this monster without much difficulty.

Your best shot at solo defeating this monkey in the 3-star raids is by dodging the Charge moves coming from the monster while retaliating with your own powerful moves like Dragon Ascent, Psystrike, Psychic, Sky Attack, etc.

How to catch Primeape in Pokemon GO

During the Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO, Primeape can be found in 3-star raids. Once you defeat this monster, you can catch it using the balls given to you after the raid. If you are lucky, this encounter with Primeape can give you a shiny.