You might want to solo defeat Shadow Hitmontop in Pokemon GO’s three-star Shadow raids as it returns to the game during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event. Shadow Hitmontop is a Fighting-type shadow monster with a max Combat Power stat of 7,123 as a three-star Shadow raid boss. It will have access to moves like Counter, Rock Smash, Close Combat, Gyro Ball, Stone Ege, and Triple Axel.

This article will run you through everything you need to know to be effective against this Fighting-type monster, thus, allowing you to solo defeat Shadow Hitmontop in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Shadow Hitmontop in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids?

As mentioned above, Shadow Hitmontop is a Fighting-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Flying

Psychic

This shadow beast, thanks to its Fighting elemental typing, is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Bug

Dark

Rock

As a 3-star Shadow Fighting-type raid boss, Shadow Hitmontop will have an attack stat of 173 and a defense stat of 207. As stated above, it has access to moves like Counter, Rock Smash, Close Combat, Gyro Ball, Stone Ege, and Triple Axel.

These are pretty potent moves, and when paired with a 173 base attack stat, Shadow Hitmontop is not a shabby attacker.

With a base defense stat of 207 and an Enraged Form to improve its defensive power, it might become hard to deal damage to Shadow Hitmontop as a 3-star Shadow Raid boss. However, if you have high-level counters, you will not have difficulty defeating it.

How to solo defeat Shadow Hitmontop in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

For this Fighting-type raid boss, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Fairy-, Flying, and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters.

Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Shadow Hitmontop:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Being a 3-star Shadow Raid boss, Shadow Hitmontop does not have a massive Combat Power stat. As stated above, it has 7,123 clicks on its CP counter, which makes it an easy target for solo raiders.

However, you must remember that shadow Pokemon come with an Enraged Form that boosts their overall stats. So, you can get caught off guard resulting in losing some key attackers in your raid party.

Make sure to dodge the Charged moves coming from this monster. Also, you will need to carry Purified Gems to subdue the monster when it enters its Enraged Form.

Having high-level counters and taking this creature out of its enraged state is crucial when you try to solo defeat Shadow Hitmontop in Pokemon GO.