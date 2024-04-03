How to solo defeat Snorlax in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

Trainers can defeat Snorlax solo in Pokemon GO 3-star raids with high-level counters. It is a Normal-type Pokemon with a raid CP of 16679. With access to over 10 attacks, the Sleeping Pokemon poses a great threat. Given the critter is weak to only one type of move, taking it down becomes challenging. Nonetheless, this article will walk you through all the steps needed to beat Snorlax.

Niantic debuted Snorlax with the launch of the mobile game on the 6th of April, 2016. The developer is bringing the Pokemon back again, along with Shiny Snorlax, at the Sizeable Surprises event.

How to beat Snorlax in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Snorlax in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

The Sizeable Surprises event of Pokemon GO featuring Snorlax in 3-star raids starts on April 4, 2024, and ends on April 9, 2024. This Normal-type Pokemon can be defeated using its weaknesses against it. As it is only weak to Fighting-type attacks, you should make use of them. Solo raiders should use Mega and Shadow Pokemon since they are robust and reliable options.

If you want to bring Snorlax down, your counters should be able to damage the creature significantly. It has an Attack stat of 190, a Defense stat of 169, and a Stamina stat of 330. Additionally, it can use the following Fast and Charged Moves in this raid:

Fast Moves: Lick and Zen Headbutt

Lick and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Earthquake, Body Slam, Heavy Slam, Outrage, Skull Bash, and Superpower

This data is proof enough that solo defeating Snorlax in Pokemon GO can be challenging, which is why you need strong counters with Fighting-type moves.

Best counters to take down Snorlax in Pokemon GO

Snorlax (Image via TPC)

The proper counters to attack Snorlax would be the best Fighting-type Pokemon and moves with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. This effect increases a move's total damage output (TDO).

Counters for Snorlax:

Mega Heracross: Counter and Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo: Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter and Aura Sphere

Buzzwole: Counter and Superpower

Mega Blaziken: Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Hariyama: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick and Focus Blast

Shadow Toxicroak: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Tips for 3-star Snorlax raids

If you have the Pokemon and moves mentioned above, you can leverage them in this Snorlax raid. Remember to stock up on Max Revives and utilize the time given to beat the fighter. Low-level entities will struggle to land lethal blows, so take strong counters with STAB potential.