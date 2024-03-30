5 best PvP Pokemon to hunt in Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises

If you’re looking for five of the best PvP Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, you can participate in the Sizeable Surprises event. It’ll start at 10 am local time on April 4, 2024, and end at 8 pm local time on April 9, 2024. The event features Ultra Beasts like Kartana and Celesteela, Mega Charizard X, Shiny Wimpod Family, and many more. It's also worth noting that Sizeable Surprises will give you the chance to get both PvP and PvE powerhouses.

That said, this article will only look at contenders in the GO Battle League. While some PvP catches need to evolve to become powerful, others are strong on their own. With that in mind, let’s begin the Sizeable Surprises PvP Pokemon hunt.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Mantine, Celesteela, and three other best PvP Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises

1) Kartana

Kartana (Image via TPC)

Kartana is a dual Grass and Steel-type Pokemon with a massive raid Combat Power (CP) of 58,102 in Pokemon GO. During the Sizeable Surprises event, it will appear in 5-star raids in the Northern Hemisphere. Next, Celesteela will be seen in the Southern Hemisphere.

Since this creature has a massive CP stat, taking it down alone will be a hectic task. Although one is believed to defeat Kartana all by oneself with high-level right counters, it’s too risky for low-level trainers.

To hunt this creature down in this event, you must exploit its Fire and Fighting-type weaknesses. The Drawn Sword Pokemon can use two Fast and four Charged Attacks. If your counters can endure hits and launch strong Fire-type moves, you beat the PvP Pokemon, Kartana. Remember, according to the PvPoke ranking system, it is at #159 in the Master League meta.

2) Celesteela

Celesteela in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Going with the PvPoke data, Celesteela ranks slightly higher than Kartana in the Master League format. This is because it’s not a Grass-type Pokemon and doesn’t take significant damage from Fire-type moves. Additionally, it boasts an impressive stat spread. The Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises event will see Celesteela return in 5-star raids. So, this is your chance at getting this Flying and Steel-type critter.

Note that Celesteela cannot be hunted in the Northern Hemisphere. That said, raiders from the South should capitalize on its Fire and Electric-type weaknesses. This creature can use five different types of Attacks (Flying, Ground, Rock, Steel, and Normal) to damage your counters. Moreover, it sports 39,774 raids CP. That suggests hunting this entity is going to be challenging in Pokemon GO.

The last thing to relay is that Celesteela's PvPoke ranking in the Master League is #156. Nevertheless, you can form a team with Origin Forme Palkia and Therian Landorus to get the best out of the Launch Pokemon.

3) Snorlax

Snorlax raids (Image via TPC)

Snorlax's specialty is enduring hits and pretending like nothing happened to it. With an impressive Stamina stat of 330, it can soak heavy Charged Attack damage from all 17 types of moves. It is only weak to Fighting-type attacks, and trainers need species such as Blaziken or Conkeldurr to beat it. The Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises event features Snoxlax in 3-star raids; trainers can defeat it solo.

According to PvPoke’s ranking of the GO Battle League, Snorlax is at #72 in the Master League, #146 in the Ultra League, and #165 in the Great League. Hunting this PvP Pokemon down is challenging, but you can do that with the right strategy and counters. Once you’ve caught this creature, you should change its moves to Lick, Body Slam, and Superpower for league battles.

4) Galarian Weezing

Galarian Weezing (Image via TPC)

Galarian Weezing is the fourth PvP Pokemon you should hunt in the Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises. Since the Ultra League and Jungle Cup: Great League will run from April 6, 2024, you need something with battle utility. Thankfully, you have this remarkable option for that. Weezing from the Galar region is more potent than its regular and Shadow forms. In fact, it ranks #100 in the Ultra League.

Galarian Weezing is a dual Poison and Fairy-type creature with a versatile moveset. A 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO can be defeated independently with proper counters. On that note, there’s an opportunity to take down the Poison Gas Pokemon. Just make sure to use Ground, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks.

5) Mantine

Mantine (Image via TPC)

The new Pokemon GO Battle League will start soon, and you’ll need top meta critters to perform in it. The Sizeable Surprises event returns Mantine as a wild spawn. It is a rare case for this Water and Flying-type creature to make an appearance. Also, it is a challenging feat to hunt it in the game. Note that Kite Pokemon has a high value in PvP play and is a rare critter.

You can use Lure Modules and Incense to attract spawns to your device. This lure strategy is a go-to method to hunt wild monsters like Mantine. This creature will appear in the wild during the upcoming event. Once you catch the Pokemon's and change its moves to its best PvP moveset, it will be a lethal force. Information from the PvPoke shows that it ranks #15 in the Great League.

These are the five remarkable PvP Pokemon you should be looking to snag from the Sizeable Surprises event in Pokemon GO.