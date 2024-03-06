How to solo defeat Steel Blastoise 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Following the Pokemon Day showcase, a new set of Raid Bosses was set to appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Among them is the newly introduced Mightiest Blastoise, available from March 5th to the 12th. This Blastoise will have a special Steel Tera Typing and significantly higher IVs than the common wild Pokemon.

However, some players may opt for the added challenge of attempting this raid solo rather than with other players online. While this is far from the optimal way to tackle these sorts of raid events, it does provide an exciting and difficult challenge to an otherwise easy fight with a rare creature.

Since this can be incredibly difficult for inexperienced players, here are some helpful tips to remember when challenging the Mightiest Blastoise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to counter the Tera Steel Blastoise Raid Boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blastoise is a very defensive creature, so countering it may be difficult (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blastoise is a very defensively-oriented creature, boasting a solid 100 Defense and 105 Special Defense in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While the lesser Defense value may lead players towards targeting it with physical attacks, this difference is so minuscule that a slight shift in Individual Values could easily lead to its Defense overlapping its Special Defense.

Since Steel-types are weak to Ground, Fire, and Fighting-type attacks, some players may think they will be safe with any of these choices. However, since it is still a Blastoise at its core, it will have access to Water and potentially Ice-type attacks, meaning the boss can swiftly deal with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Fire and Ground-types. This leaves Fighting Pokemon as the best option for this battle.

Best Pokemon to bring to the Mightiest Blastoise Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blastoise's bulk may require players to spend a couple of the first turns setting up before actually dealing any damage themselves (Image via Game Freak)

Since Blastoise's base Defense is lower than its Special Defense in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it would be the safest option to bet that its Defense will be lower, so those attempting this challenge should bring a physical Fighting-type. The two best choices for this fight are Iron Hands for Pokemon Violet players and Koraidon for Pokemon Scarlet players.

Here is an ideal build players will want to consider if they want to use Iron Hands:

Moves: Swords Dance, Drain Punch, Close Combat, Fire Punch

Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)

Held Item: Booster Energy

Effort Values: 252 HP, 252 Attack, 4 Special Defense

This build aims for the Booster Energy to activate Iron Hands' ability, boosting its highest stat. With these Effort Values and Nature, Iron Hands will be guaranteed to receive a free Attack boost upon entering battle, saving an additional turn only requiring the trainer to use Swords Dance on the first turn. Drain Punch is here to provide Iron Hands with some healing to avoid going down and wasting time.

Here is an ideal build for Koraidon if players would like to use it instead:

Moves: Swords Dance, Drain Punch, Collision Course, Reversal

Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)

Held item: Leftovers, Big Root

Effort Values: 252 Attack, 252 Special Defense, 4 HP

This build is great for dealing a lot of damage with minor set-up. Since Koraidon sets up the sun when summoned, Blastoise's Water-type moves will be powered down unless it uses Rain Dance. One Swords Dance paired with Collision Course's secondary effect of dealing bonus damage on super-effective hits is a devastating combo, especially when it is boosted further by Terastallizing into a Fighting-type.