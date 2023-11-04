How to solo defeat Wooper in Pokemon GO 4-star raids

November 2023 brings the Wooper Community Day to Pokemon GO. You can participate in this event on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. You will experience increased spawns of Wooper and its Paldean variant during this Community Day event, and evolving Quagsire and Clodsire from Wooper and Paldean Wooper, respectively, will give them exclusive moves.

Besides wild spawns, there are a few other ways in which you can catch Wooper during this event. One of them is through four-star raids. You will have to participate in these raids in person. Niantic will not allow you to raid in four-star Wooper raids remotely from the comfort of your home.

If you live in an area where not a lot of people play Pokemon GO, you might have to solo Wooper as a four-star raid boss. While it is not the most formidable raid boss out there, it is always better if you plan your strategies before going into battle.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about solo defeating Wooper as a four-star raid boss in GO.

How to defeat Wooper raids solo in Pokemon GO

Wooper and Paldean Wooper (Image via Niantic)

Wooper is a dual Ground- and Water-type Pocket Monster, which makes it doubly weak to Grass-type creatures. If you have a team comprising high-level Grass-type attackers, solo defeating Wooper will be a breeze.

In Pokemon GO, Wooper has base 75 Attack, 66 Defense, and 146 Stamina. It can use Water Gun or Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Mud Bomb, Dig, and Body Slam as the Charged move.

A team combination of the following Grass-type attackers will give you the best results against the Wooper raids during the Wooper Community Day event:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet seed as the Fast move + Frenzy Plant as the Charged move

Bullet seed as the Fast move + Frenzy Plant as the Charged move Kartan: Razor Leaf as the Fast move + Leaf Blade as the Charged move

Razor Leaf as the Fast move + Leaf Blade as the Charged move Zarude: Vine Whip as the Fast move + Power Whip as the Charged move

Vine Whip as the Fast move + Power Whip as the Charged move Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip as the Fast move + Frenzy Plant as the Charged move

Vine Whip as the Fast move + Frenzy Plant as the Charged move Shadow Sceptile: Bullet Seed as the Fast move + Frenzy Plant as the Charged move

Bullet Seed as the Fast move + Frenzy Plant as the Charged move Shadow Tangrowth: Razor Leaf as the Fast move + Power Whip as the Charged move

Razor Leaf as the Fast move + Power Whip as the Charged move Shadow Torterra: Razor Leaf as the Fast move + Frenzy Plant as the Charged move

Razor Leaf as the Fast move + Frenzy Plant as the Charged move Shadow Exeggutor: Bullet Seed as the Fast move + Solar Beam as the Charged move

Bullet Seed as the Fast move + Solar Beam as the Charged move Shadow Alolan Exeggutor: Bullet Seed as the Fast move + Solar Beam as the Charged move

Bullet Seed as the Fast move + Solar Beam as the Charged move Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip as the Fast move + Frenzy Plant as the Charged move

Besides having a strong raid party, you should have a few healing items like Revives and Potions on hand. This will help you revive your creatures if they faint or replenish their health after taking damage while fighting in the raid in Pokemon GO.