Pokemon GO Phantump Spotlight Hour: Last minute preparation guide

Pokemon GO just introduced a shiny variant of Phantump through the recent first part of the 2023 Halloween event. There are a lot of new Pocket Monsters that are debuting in Pokemon GO through this year’s Halloween event. Shiny Phantump is one of the most sought-after creatures without any doubts whatsoever.

Shiny Phantump looks amazing with a complete overhaul to the color scheme of this creature. The shiny variant has a more flushed tone, with a whitish tint instead of a brown head.

The real fun begins when you evolve your Phantump into a Trevenant. The brown body on the normal variant takes on a beautiful silver tint on a shiny.

Furthermore, it is amazing in the GO Battle League. So, taking a Shiny Trevenant with decent PvP IVs to the battlefield would be a massive flex.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Phantump Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO, including how to utilize the bonuses you enjoy in this event.

Active bonuses during Phantump Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Shiny Phantump (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Whenever there is an event in this game, it is usually customary that you will get to enjoy a lot of bonuses if you play during the same. The Phantump Spotlight Hour will give you one exciting bonus, and that is twice the amount of Experience Points (XP) for catching Pocket Monsters.

This means that for every Pokemon you catch during the Phantump Spotlight Hour, you will get 2x Catch XP. It is a good bonus if you are trying to level up in this game.

How to prepare for Phantump Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Shiny Trevenant (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Managing Pokemon Storage

Clearing out your Pokemon Storage before entering the Phantump Spotlight Hour event is important. You do not want to sit and transfer creatures while you are in the event.

Make sure you have at least 100 free slots in your Pokemon Storage. Since this event will run for an hour, we feel 100 spaces for new creatures will be sufficient.

Managing Item Storage

Besides a thick stack of balls, you must keep some berries during this event. Since you will mostly be using Pinap Berries, you can discard the rest, besides the rare ones like the Golden Razz Berries and the Silver Pinaps.

How many Poke Balls should you keep for Phantump Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Three of the most popular balls in this game (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The more you keep, the merrier. Since we are aiming for 100 catches in the span of one hour, 150 to 200 balls would be enough for the Phantump Spotlight hour.

You will not be making a guaranteed catch with every ball. So, it would be efficient for you to keep a few extra balls in your bag.

Furthermore, if you can stack Great Balls and Ultra Balls, you would be catching Pocket Monsters much faster as these balls provide a higher catch rate.

Should you use berries to catch Phantump during the Phantump Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO?

Pinap Berry, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Considering you need 200 Phantump Candies to evolve a Phantump into a Trevenant, you should keep a good stock of Pinap Berries. The extra Candies from every catch will go a long way when you want to evolve a good IV shiny.

As far as the other berries are concerned, we do not feel you will need any of those.

Do you need Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces during the Phantump Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

Activating an Incense during the event will increase the spawns of creatures around you. So, more catches mean more XP, which is never a bad thing.

A Lucky Egg will give you 50% more XP for 30 minutes. Since you are already getting double Catch XP, you should definitely consider activating two Lucky Eggs throughout the duration of the Spotlight Hour.