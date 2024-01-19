How to solo defeat Zweilous in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

If you want to defeat Zweilous solo in Pokemon GO’s 3-star raids, then this guide is just for you. Since this monster has a base attack stat of 159 and a base defense stat of 135, it will neither hit too hard nor will this beast be able to tank your attacks very well during the raid battles. However, you should always be prepared before going into any raid in GO.

In this article, we will take a look at the ways in which you can prepare for this beast's solo raids in GO.

Can you solo defeat Zweilous in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

Zweilous (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This creature is a Dark- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Bug

Dragon

Fighting

Ice

The dual elemental typing makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Psychic

Dark

Electric

Fire

Ghost

Water

Grass

Since this monster will be a 3-star Raid boss, it will not have a massive Combat Power stat. With a mere 20,216 clicks on its CP counter and a low defense stat of 135, you can solo defeat this beast in GO’s 3-star raids.

Zweilous lacks a decent moveset. As a result, it won’t be good enough to knock you out of the raid with all of your attacking Pokemon.

How to defeat Zweilous raids alone in Pokemon GO?

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating this dark dragon, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Fighting, and Ice-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this monster:

Mega Gardevoir

Shadow Gardevoir

Xerneas

Shadow Granbull

Mega Alakazam

Togekiss

Mega Rayquaza

Gardevoir

Hero Forme Zacian

Primarina

Xurkitree

Sylveon

Mega Garchomp

Hydreigon is the final stage evolution of this creature (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned, this dragon will come with a Combat Power of 20,216. Taking that into account, if you go into this 3-star raid with high-level counters like Mega Gardevoir, Mega Alakazam, Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Gardevoir, Shadow Granbull, and the rest, you will be able to take out this monster without much difficulty.

Since it does not have a good attack stat, you won’t have to dodge much and can take out this creature quickly. Nevertheless, it's advisable to steer clear of its attacks if possible.

How to catch Zweilous in Pokemon GO

During the Raging Battles event in Pokemon GO, this Pokemon can be found in 3-star raids. Once you defeat this monster, you can catch it using the balls given to you after the raid. If you are lucky, this encounter with Zweilous can give you a shiny.