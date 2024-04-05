How to solo Psychic Meganium 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Psychic Meganium is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest 7-star raid, and there's no doubt that trainers will want to take it on to catch a quality Meganium and reap plenty of rewards like Exp/Rare Candies and Herba Mystica. Due to its high defenses, this raid boss is a bit atypical compared to some of its 7-star counterparts, and beating it will require an altered approach by comparison.

Because of its ability to enhance its defensive stats with Reflect and Light Screen, taking on a Meganium 7-star raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is difficult even with a coordinated team strategy. Countering it requires not only dealing super-effective damage but also lowering or circumventing its stat increases.

That also begs the question: Can Meganium raids be soloed?

Can Psychic Meganium raids be soloed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Strategies have already been developed to solo Meganium raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the right Pokemon build consisting of the right held items, Tera Type, ability, nature, and moveset, it's possible to solo Meganium's 7-star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The process isn't easy, but if trainers are determined to battle this boss solo, they'll want to set up the right counter build for the job.

Fortunately, one such build has emerged as one of the most effective solo strategies for Meganium raids.

How to counter and solo Psychic Meganium raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Skeledirge is the focal point of this Meganium solo raid build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the better solo Meganium raid builds seen so far for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet involves Skeledirge and its Hidden Ability Unaware. The ability ignores stat changes applied to Skeledirge while using damaging attacks, nullifying Meganium's defensive increases. Meanwhile, attacks like Shadow Ball, Torch Song, and Hex can deal super-effective damage to Meganium.

This counter build should be capable of effectively soloing Meganium's 7-star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Pokemon: Skeledirge, Level 100 and Hyper Trained for maximum IVs

Skeledirge, Level 100 and Hyper Trained for maximum IVs Ability: Unaware

Unaware Tera Type: Ghost

Ghost Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Point Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def

252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def Moveset: Torch Song, Shadow Ball, Hex, Protect

When well-built, Skeledirge can handle 7-star Meganium raids efficiently (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you've created the build above, you can follow this step-by-step raid instruction to beat Meganium raids solo while keeping Skeledirge in fighting shape:

When the raid begins, continue using Torch Song until Meganium activates its shield. When Meganium activates its shield, it will remove Skeledirge's Unaware ability for the turn. Use Protect this turn to avoid taking damage. After the turn that Meganium shields and deactivates abilities, continue attacking with Torch Song until you've used the move six times. This will increase Skeledirge's Sp. Atk and build Tera Orb charge. Terastallize into a Ghost-type as soon as you can. Once you've landed your six Torch Songs, begin striking Meganium with Shadow Ball until its shield and health have completely depleted.

Additionally, if one of your AI teammates inflicts a status effect on Meganium while you're attacking with Shadow Ball, you can switch to attacking with Hex for increased damage until it removes its status effect.

If these steps are followed correctly, you can beat Meganium 7-star raids solo with little time left on the raid timer. Meanwhile, Shell Bell should keep Skeledirge upright, and the NPC teammates should occasionally use cheers to help pick up the overall pace of the raid to secure the victory.

