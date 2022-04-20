How to teach Drain Punch to Bewear in Pokemon GO

Bewear, one of Pokemon GO's upcoming additions, is a bulky Pokemon with impressive attack power.

It is currently the only Pokemon that can learn the Charge Move Drain Punch, which will debut alongside Stufful and Bewear during Community Day on April 23.

During Community Day, players will be able to capture Stufful and evolve it into the powerful Bewear by feeding it 400 Stufful candies. That's certainly a high evolution price, not unlike evolving Magikarp into Gyarados. However, players will receive Bewear with something extra.

Specifically, players who evolve Stufful into Bewear during the event will receive a Bewear that already knows Drain Punch as its Charge Move. This effect will carry on for two hours after the event.

Pokemon GO: How to get Drain Punch with Bewear after Community Day

An Elite Charged TM should be capable of teaching Bewear Drain Punch after Community Day is over (Image via Niantic)

When Pokemon GO's Community Day festivities end for Stufful and Bewear, teaching the Strong Arm Pokemon Drain Punch will still be possible. However, trainers will need an item to do so.

Specifically, players will need to get a hold of an Elite Fast TM. This admittedly isn't the easiest item to obtain in Pokemon GO, but trainers will have to use it on Bewear to teach it the coveted move.

For the most part, Elite Charged TMs in Pokemon GO are only available on occasion. They can be found in the in-game shop but also as a research task reward during certain events, though this depends on the event in question.

Trainers who enjoy participating in Go Battle League PvP can also receive Elite Charged TMs at the end of a PvP season, depending on their final overall ranking.

Drain Punch should prove to be an interesting attack once it is fully released in Pokemon GO. It is a Fighting-type move with a relatively low energy cost and a power of 50 (20 in PvP settings). It can also increase the user's defense by one stage.

Considering that Bewear is already tanky, its ability to increase defense even further with Drain Punch makes it an interesting prospect both in PvE and PvP battles.

Trainers likely won't know how Bewear fits into the game's meta until it is released during the upcoming Community Day. However, the Pokemon is certainly showing promise in the lead-up.

If you're able to evolve a Bewear during the Community Day event, it may not hurt to toss it into the arena and see what it's capable of.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh