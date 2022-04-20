How to catch Bewear in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

Bewear is the latest Alolan Pokemon to be featured in Pokemon GO. This ursine beast is known for being on both the cute side as well as having a defensive niche.

Bewear had the Fluffy ability in the main series, which halved the damage from moves that made contact. It doesn’t exactly have that niche in the mobile game, but it will learn a new move that will boost its defensive prowess quite a bit.

Here's how players can get their hands on Bewear in Pokemon GO.

New Pokemon from Alola, Bewear, gets added to Pokemon GO

Trainers will be able to catch Bewear on Saturday, April 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. It will be Stufful Community Day on April 23, when Stufful evolves into Bewear with 400 Candy.

While that might seem like a tall order, getting 400 Candy for Stufful might not be as hard as it seems. During the event, trainers will get double Catch Candy. Determined trainers can catch tons of Stufful during its Community Day and can acquire quite a bit of Candy.

Bewear is a Normal-type and Fighting-type Pokemon. Canonically, it could be found in the Alola region on Poni Gauntlet, which comes right before the Battle Tree.

Bewear will also be bringing a new move with it to the mobile game called Drain Punch. Trainers might recognize it as a move that drains health, but it operates differently in Pokemon GO.

Bewear evolves from Stufful with 400 Candy (Image via Niantic)

At a base power of 50, Drain Punch won’t be doing too much damage by itself. This attack is guaranteed to raise the user’s Defense by one stage, though. This could end up giving Bewear quite a long TDO (Total Damage Output), provided it isn’t facing any Fairy-type or Psychic-type Pokemon.

More bonuses will also be available during Stufful Community Day. Since Niantic realized that most trainers only participate in their events for around three hours, they shortened the length of their events while giving more perks to participants.

As for the specific perks available during Stufful Community Day, trainers will be getting triple Catch XP along with the double Catch Candy. Along with that, Lure Modules and Incense will be active for up to three hours. Trainers will be able to make one extra special trade, and the stardust required for trades will be cut in half.

A special trade refers to anytime a legendary Pokemon is traded. They usually can only be done once per day, but trainers will get an extra one for Stufful Community Day.

