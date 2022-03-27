Can you catch a shiny Stufful in Pokemon GO?

Stufful Community Day is fast approaching in Pokemon GO, which means shiny hunters are wondering if they can find its shiny form.

The Season of Alola is well underway, and with it, several members of the Alola Pokedex are being converted into mobile game form. The debuts of titans like Lycanroc, Kommo-o, and Tapu Koko have already been seen. The Community Day in April promises to continue rolling out the Alola Pokedex.

Community Day featuring shiny Alolan Pokemon

Stufful will be the focus of the April Community Day in Pokemon GO, and yes, its shiny will be available.

Not only will trainers be able to find Shiny Stufful, but they can evolve it into Bewear, who will be getting a special move: Drain Punch. Instead of draining health as it does in the main series, Drain Punch will raise the user’s Defense by one stage. This could be used to allow Bewear to stay in the fight longer.

Stufful normally has a pink body. However, with its shiny sprite, it becomes more of a golden yellow.

This new Community Day, though, will feature quite a change for trainers. Instead of the usual six hours, Stufful Community Day will instead run for three hours.

Stufful will be April's Community Day (Image via Niantic)

Niantic made this change after getting some feedback from trainers. Apparently, the vast majority of trainers would only participate in Community Days for three hours anyway, so they decided to shorten the time.

In compensation for the shorter time, though, trainers will also have many more perks available to them on Stufful Community Day. Not only will trainers get double catch candy during the event, but triple catch XP will also be active (definitely save those Lucky Eggs for this occasion).

On top of that, trainers will be allowed to make an extra special trade. These are essentially traded with rare legendary Pokemon. Lure Modules and Incense will also last for three hours, which is now the full run time of the event.

Stufful Community Day will take place on Saturday, April 23, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time.

Edited by R. Elahi