How to catch Bewear in Pokemon GO

Bewear and its prior evolution, Stufful, will be arriving in Pokemon GO soon, thanks to April 2022's Community Day. They will be available to the public on April 23, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

A Fighting/Normal-type Pokemon, Bewear is projected to have excellent attack and stamina stats in the game. Many trainers are considering the Strong Arm Pokemon for future battle teams.

Though Bewear's strength in the game is yet to be confirmed, it doesn't hurt to prepare for its arrival.

Obtaining Bewear in Pokemon GO

Stufful and Bewear will both arrive in Pokemon GO soon (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers are likely to obtain Bewear by utilizing evolution instead of capturing it in the wild. This may change after April's Community Day for 2022. However, right now, it is increasingly likely that trainers who are hoping to obtain Bewear will have to rely primarily on evolution.

Another factor reinforcing this notion is the fact that Stufful requires 400 candies to evolve into Bewear. This is similar to the cost of evolving Magikarp into Gyarados.

Yes, it's technically possible for Gyarados to appear in the wild, but evolving a Magikarp is much more reliable. This also appears to be the case for Stufful and Bewear.

Since trainers will need 400 candies to evolve Stufful into Bewear, they are highly advised to participate in April's Community Day. This event will only run for three hours. However, it provides the ideal opportunity for players to collect as many Stufful as possible, especially if they have spare Pinap Berries.

It may not be possible for Pokemon GO trainers to acquire all 400 candies during the Community Day event, but it should give them a head start. It may even be possible for trainers to spot a Bewear in the wild if the game allows it to spawn.

Once the Community Day festivities end, finding Stufful and Bewear will likely be more difficult. However, thanks in part to these Pokemon's Normal/Fighting typing, Stufful should occasionally appear in the wild. Normal-types are known to appear in most areas.

Trainers who can investigate hiking trails or nature reserves may be able to spot a few Fighting-types, including Stufful and Bewear.

If trainers are still having a tough time, it may not be a bad idea to invest in incense to increase Pokemon spawns around them. This won't guarantee that Stufful or Bewear will appear, but it should improve trainers' chances of spotting and catching them.

If evolution really is the primary method of obtaining Bewear, trainers will want to make the most of every single Stufful catch available.

