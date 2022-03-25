What Pokemon are coming to Pokemon GO's April 2022 Community Day?

Pokemon GO's April 2022 Community Day is fast approaching, so now is the perfect time to check out what's in store and what Pokemon will premiere during the event.

Stufful will be making its appearance in the game during this event, which will take place on April 23. The Flailing Pokemon hails from the seventh generation of games.

The stuffed bear-like Pokemon is a Normal/Fighting-type that will evolve into Bewear when fed 400 candies. This makes its evolution cost similar to the price of evolving Magikarp into Gyarados.

April's Community Day will allow players plenty of opportunities to accrue candies during its three-hour timeframe.

Pokemon GO: Will Bewear be good in battle?

Bewear as it appears in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although the final numbers haven't been made apparent to the Pokemon GO community, Bewear appears to have some upside in both PvE and PvP battles.

Trainers have the opportunity to teach their Bewear a new Charge Move called Drain Punch during the event. It will be awarded to Bewear after evolution.

Drain Punch may admittedly not be the best Charge Move for Bewear in the long run, but it isn't a bad place to start. In PvP matches, Drain Punch will only deal 20 damage but will increase its user's defensive stat upon use. Meanwhile, in PvE fights, Drain Punch will deal a total of 50 damage.

As a Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon, Bewear will be weak to Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic-type moves and Pokemon. This can make it seem like it won't hold up particularly well against some meta picks. Fortunately, it can excel against others.

Bewear's natural double resistance to Ghost-types should make it a sneaky pick in Pokemon GO's Battle Leagues, where popular choices include the likes of Giratina.

Bewear has a considerably high attack power and one of the highest stamina totals in the game. This should make the Strong Arm Pokemon a bulky, tank-like pick to close out battles or draw them out to power up Charge Moves.

Bewear's defense is admittedly not the best. However, with a sizable health pool and a high attack stat, it should be able to dispatch opponents before its relative lack of defense becomes an issue.

Only time will tell where Bewear fits into Pokemon GO's meta (or Stufful for that matter), especially since Niantic can always tweak its stats before the Pokemon's full release.

However, with April's Community Day fast approaching, it's unlikely that too many last-minute changes will be made before Stufful and Bewear's rollout.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh