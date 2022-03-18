The best Pokemon GO Love Cup team (March 2022)

Pokemon GO PvP never takes a day off, and trainers are always seeking new strategies and teams to overcome their opponents.

This is evident in Pokemon GO's Love Cup, much like its traditional GO Battle Leagues. Love Cup is one of many remixed PvP formats with different rules than traditional Battle League standards.

Overall, there are 119 Pokemon eligible to compete in the Love Cup. Although that's a small sample size, to begin with, the number of Pokemon considered viable in most situations for the Love Cup clocks in at around 50, which may seem limiting.

However, it's still possible to assemble an excellent team for the cup.

Pokemon GO: Top Love Cup picks for each role when assembling a team

Leads

Scrafty counters many Love Cup picks and also has great defense (Image via Niantic)

One of the top picks in the current Love Cup meta for lead Pokemon is Scrafty. Seen on occasion in Pokemon GO's Ultra League circles, it has a respectable defense stat and can utilize both Fighting and Dark-type moves.

It can comfortably go toe-to-toe with other popular picks such as Slowbro, Alomomola, and Magcargo. However, Scrafty isn't a guaranteed lock.

Other Pokemon that trainers may want to consider throwing out first in Love Cup are Druddigon, Medicham, Magcargo, Shadow Electrode, and Aromatisse.

Closers

Hisuian Electrode's star is rising in the Love Cup (Image via Niantic)

Having a closer tends to always be a good idea in Pokemon GO. Ideal for finishing off opponents and closing out matches, these Pokemon excel at taking down unshielded targets and pressing the advantage.

Alomomola is an excellent pick here, as its maximum stamina stat is the sixth-best in the game. With that kind of staying power, it can win most wars of attrition at the end of a battle, especially against opponents out of shields.

If Pokemon GO trainers are passing up on Alomomola, great alternatives include Medicham, Hisuian Electrode, Talonflame, Magcargo, and Blaziken.

Switches

Galarian Slowbro can menace popular Fairy-types (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Having a great switch Pokemon can often be the decisive choice in a Pokemon GO battle, as they are ideal for turning the tide and regaining the advantage when a trainer's lead Pokemon starts in a bad spot.

Although many top meta picks for switches are the same as closers due to both being able to tag in and close out a fight, there are still plenty of alternatives. For example, Galarian Slowbro is an excellent Pokemon for taking on "Charmers," or Fairy-type Pokemon that can wreck many opponents in the format simply by spamming the move Charm and a cheap Charge Move.

Most of these switch Pokemon also have respectable defense and/or stamina. If Galarian Slowbro isn't ideal for a trainer's battle party, they may want to consider utilizing Lickitung, Krookodile, Shadow Magmortar, Chansey, and the Kanto region Slowpoke.

Edited by Ravi Iyer