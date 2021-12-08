The Best Moveset for Druddigon in Pokemon GO

Druddigon is Pokemon GO's newest edition, following the drop of the Season of Heritage event. Being as new as it is, players are scrambling to find any uses or strategies for it.

Druddigon was introduced back in the fifth generation of the main series Pokemon games, Pokemon Black and White. Players could find Druddigon outside of the Dragonspiral Tower, which has great significance to the Unova region's past. It only seems fitting that Druddigon is added alongside the Dragonspiral Descent event.

When it comes to using any Pokemon, knowing its stats as well as its typing and optimal moveset, contribute heavily to using it effectively. As Druddigon is new, there is still time for experimentation before a definitive "best moveset" sets in.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Druddigon in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Druddigon's official artwork announcing its addition to Pokemon GO (image via Niantic)

Druddigon is a pure Dragon-type Pokemon. This means that Druddigon is weak to Fairy, Steel, and other Dragon-type attacks. Druddigon's typing gives it resistances to some of the most common attacking types such as Fire, Water, and Electric-type attacks, while also giving it a resistance to Grass-type attacks.

Druddigon's highest stat is its attack, sitting at an above average 213. This makes Druddigon excel at being a high damage lead capable of punching holes in the enemy team in the early game; but goes down in the mid to late game. Druddigon also has a defense stat of 170 and a stamina stat of 184 in Pokemon GO.

Druddigon's moveset is where things tend to get a little more complicated. As Druddigon was just added to Pokemon GO today as of writing, its definitive moveset is still up for debate. However, the moveset that statistically maximizes Druddigon's damage per second output is Dragon Tail for a fast attack and Dragon Claw for the charge attack.

Druddigon's catalog of fast attacks only includes Dragon Tail and Bite. For players intending on using Druddigon in Pokemon GO's Ultra League, Bite may want to be considered due to Giratina likely making an appearance. Otherwise, Dragon Tail should always be used, because it has the highest damage output, energy generation, as well as receiving the same-type attack bonus from Druddigon's Dragon typing.

Night Slash and Hyper Beam can also be used for a charged attack. Hyper Beam does not have any usage as of yet due to the overabundance of Steel-types in Great and Ultra League, as well as Ghost-types. Night Slash paired with Dragon Tail gives Druddigon the potential to bring down Giratina if Giratina switches into it after Druddigon has time to build up charge.

Also Read Article Continues below

In summary, Druddigon is still a very new addition to Pokemon GO. However, predictions can still be made regarding its optimal movesets. Druddigon is best running Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw for offense and Dragon Tail and Night Slash for defensive purposes.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider