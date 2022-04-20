When is Stufful's Community Day in Pokemon GO?

Trainers could be catching the latest Alolan Pokemon very soon. With only a few events in, the Season of Alola has already given trainers several new Pokemon to catch.

Three of the Guardians of Alola have been introduced into the game, along with Kommo-o, Lycanroc, and several other fan favorites. The next cute critter on the way might also make some fans very happy.

New Alolan Pokemon comes to mobile game

The Stuffful Community Day will take place on Saturday, April 23, from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Trainers might notice that this Community Day is slightly shorter than those in the past. This was a conscious change made by Niantic.

After receiving feedback, the developers noticed that most trainers only participate in events like Community Days for a maximum of three hours, even though they usually last longer. As a result, they are shortening the time of Community Days but offering more bonuses.

As to which bonuses will be active for Stufful Community Day, 3x Catch XP and 3x Catch Candy will be on. On top of that, trainers are twice as likely to receive Stufful XL Candy.

Stufful will evolve into Bewear with 400 Candy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lure Modules and Incense will now last three hours, which at this point is the duration of the entire event. Trainers will also be able to make an extra special trade. Trades, in general, will require half the Stardust up to two hours after the event.

Shiny hunters will be happy to know that Stufful does have a chance to be shiny when found in the wild.

Furthermore, Stufful will be bringing a new move to the mobile game. If it is evolved into Bewear during the event, it will have access to Drain Punch. This move will raise the user’s Defense stat and deal damage.

While Drain Punch is new to the mobile game, it’s been in the main series game for quite some time. It’s often featured on movesets for Conkeldurr, Lucario, and similar Pokemon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar