How to throw pumpkins effectively in Pokemon Unite

The pumpkin item is one of many new customizations that have come to Pokemon Unite for the Halloween season. Other new changes include a creepy music theme in the background of the main menu and several Pokemon (Lucario, Zeraora, Blastoise) receiving new Holowear. Since these changes have come to Pokemon Unite, many players have been loading up quick games just to be able to play on this new, spooky version of Mer Stadium.

Best strategy for new battle item pumpkins in Pokemon Unite

When players head to Mer Stadium for a quick game of Pokemon Unite, they will each have pumpkins instead of battle items. These pumpkins are projectiles that can be thrown to quite literally transform an opposing Pokemon into a large pumpkin.

Once in pumpkin form, the Pokemon can only use the Pumpkin Tackle move. This shoves the enemy in a certain direction and deals a small amount of damage. However, Pokemon who become pumpkins get met with a horrible fate and lose all their Aeos orbs.

With this mechanic, a pair of Pokemon Unite players can simply dominate a lane from early on. The most effective way to use Pumpkin Toss is to take the opponents' orbs and get dunks. After doing so, players can be at a high level advantage and gatekeep enemies for the rest of the game.

Suppose two players go down a lane having farmed up a bit. They each might be carrying around 15 orbs. Instead of looking for more farm, the players can simply find an enemy and Pumpkin Toss them to steal their orbs.

When enemies are in pumpkin form, players can use Pumpkin Push to create some distance between them. A strategic player can Pumpkin Push the enemies off of the goal, allowing them to dunk their points and gain an early lead.

Also Read

While this may seem a little overpowered, it’s important to remember that the enemy has the capability to do this too. Therefore, it’s necessary to dunk whenever possible. Players don’t want to be carrying lots of points when the enemy can simply claim them all at the push of a button.

Pumpkin Toss can also be a great tool for the Zapdos fight at the end of each Pokemon Unite match. Players can use this to shove away an enemy Talonflame or Cinderace, leaving the rest of the team able to either win a team fight or dump all of their damage onto Zapdos.

Edited by Siddharth Satish