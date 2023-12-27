How to farm Stellar Tera Shards in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and  Violet

Scarlet and Violet’s latest DLC, The Indigo Disk, introduced a new Pokemon Type called Stellar, along with Stellar Tera Shards, items connected to creatures with that typing. The resource helps you change the appearance, power, and type of a Terastallized Pocket Monster. Facing the Terastallized creatures has become much easier with the debut of the Stellar type and its Tera Shards. However, the main challenge is finding the items in the Biome.

The Stellar-type Terastallization process demands 50 Stellar Tera Shards. This article details everything you need to know about farming these materials in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Stellar Tera Shards in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dragon, Stellar, and Ice Tera Shards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Indigo Disk brought Stellar-type and Stellar Tera Shards. These debuts have changed the landscape of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game. However, the Stellar Tera Shards can only be farmed once you have completed the full story of the second expansion and watched the end credits. So, if you have beaten the DLC, you can return to the Blueberry Academy and start the farming business.

Here is the step-by-step method to obtain Stellar Tera Shards:

Encounter a wild Stellar-type Pokemon Battle the creature Win the battle Earn Stellar Tera Shards

The more affected Pokemon you beat, the more corresponding Shards you get. The typical way to collect Tera Shards is similar to getting the new Shard. Therefore, complete the main storyline of the DLC as fast as possible to come across this game-changing addition.

Can you get free Stellar Tera Shards in Indigo Disk?

Yes, but the only way to get 50 Stellar Tera Shards in Indigo Disk for free is to reach atop the Terarium core. Reaching the top will be easier if you have unlocked the flying feature for your Ride Pokemon, Miraidon and Koraidon.

You can get the new feature by interacting with Amarys, a BB Elite Four member. However, you must finish the story and return to the Blueberry Academy to talk to Amarys. Remember, prior encounters at the beginning of the game will not be valid to unlock the flying feature.

How to change Tera type to Stellar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Terastalized monsters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After collecting 50 Stellar Tera Shards, you must leave Terarirum and go to the Paldea region to meet an NPC to change a Pokemon Tera type to Stellar.

Here is how you can change Tera type to Stellar in The Indigo Disk:

Collect 50 Stellar Tera Shards Head back to the Paldea Go to Medali Town Reach Treasure Eatery Give all the Shards to the chef to make a dish Feed the dish to the chosen Pokemon Get the new Stellar-type

When you Terastallize a Stellar-type Pokemon, it becomes super effective against other Terastallized Pocket Monsters. This means you can skillfully dominate Tera Raid Battles and earn rewards like Herba Mystica and Bottle Caps.