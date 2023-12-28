How to unlock Special Coaches in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you have completed the Indigo Disk DLC's main story, then you can return to the Blueberry Academy to unlock Special Coaches. They can be invited through the League Club Room’s PC, and each invite costs certain Blueberry Points. This means you need tons of BP in your possession to unlock all of them. Although this is a prerequisite to inviting them, certain conditions must be met to see more Special Coaches.

We will discuss their unlock requirements, trades, and rewards in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second expansion post-game content. Let’s get into the topic at hand in detail.

How to unlock and trade with Special Coaches in Indigo Disk

Special Coaches (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The eight Indigo Disk’s Special Coaches on the first row in the above photo are Paldean Gym Leaders. They can be unlocked when you complete the DLC’s story mode and watch the credits. After doing that, you can slowly unlock others once you invite all of them three times to the League Club Room.

Remember, you have to speak to them each time they arrive in the room. If you do this continually, you will notice that the NPCs will have a golden ring on their profile.

Every time the Special Coaches visit you in The Indigo Disk, they propose a battle. It is up to you whether you want to battle at that moment or postpone it. However, if you accept, they reward you with items like the Surrendering Sunflora Case, Ghost Sneakers, and more.

Unlocking 20 Special Coaches (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can only invite two Special Coaches at a time. If the Club Room has Brassius and Kofu, inviting another Coach will randomly kick out any of them. You have to rinse and repeat the same process (interacting) to get the golden ring on each Special Coach’s profile.

You can choose any of the three Gym Leaders you wish to trade with to unlock Clavell and Jack in Indigo Disk. The more trading you conduct, the more Coaches will show up. Check out the table below to know what you exactly need to do to unlock them all.

Special Coaches How to Unlock Trade Pokemon Katy Beat the Indigo Disk story Katy's Combee (Lv. 15) Brassius Beat the Indigo Disk story Brassius' Sunflora (Lv. 40) Iono Beat the Indigo Disk story Iono's Magnemite (Lv. 22) Kofu Beat the Indigo Disk story Kofu's Veluza (Lv. 20) Larry Beat the Indigo Disk story Larry's Dudunsparce (Lv. 35) Ryme Beat the Indigo Disk story Ryme's Greavard (Lv. 10) Tulip Beat the Indigo Disk story Tulip's Flittle (Lv. 32) Grusha Beat the Indigo Disk story Grusha's Cetoddle (Lv. 37) Rika Trade Pokemon with 5 Special Coaches Rika's Wooper (Lv. 8) Poppy Trade Pokemon with 5 Special Coaches Poppy's Tinkatuff (Lv. 25) Clavell Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches Clavell's Pawmo (Lv. 24) Jacq Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches Jacq's Gulpin (Lv. 17) Raifort Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Raifort's Friendship by showing her Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu. Raifort's Gimmighoul (Lv. 30) Tyme Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Tyme's Friendship by completing all classes and conversations. Tyme's Rockruff (Lv. 12) Salvatore Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Salvatore's Friendship by completing all classes and conversations. Salvatore's Meowth (Lv. 13) Dendra Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Dendra's Friendship by completing all classes and conversations. Dendra's Meditite (Lv. 28) Hassel Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Hassel's Friendship by completing all classes and conversations. Hassel's Arctibax (Lv. 45) Saguaro Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Saguaro's Friendship by getting Sweet Herba Mystica for him. Saguaro's Hattrem (Lv. 33) Miriam Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Miriam's Friendship by completing all conversations. Miriam's Mareanie (Lv. 20) Geeta Trade Pokemon with 8 Special Coaches Geeta's Glimmet (Lv. 5)

As of writing, the identities of the remaining three Special Coaches are unknown. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue update will be available on January 11, 2024, and many believe the remaining slots are for Arven, Penny, and Nemona. We will update the article after the update is released.

All Special Coaches' rewards

The Special Coaches will reward you with various items once you defeat them in battle. Here is a table to show you all those resources:

Special Coaches Rewards Katy Sweet Herba Mystica Brassius Surrendering Sunflora Case Iono Iono Zone Case Kofu Spicy Herba Mystica Larry Salty Herba Mystica Ryme Ghost Sneakers Tulip Starf Berry Grusha Carbos Rika Ability Patch Poppy Rare Candies Clavell Clive Wig Jacq Hexagonal Glasses Raifort Comet Shard Tyme Bitter Herba Mystica Salvatore PP Up Dendra Protein Hassel Moved to Tears Emote Saguaro Sour Herba Mystica Miriam Aye-Aye, Cap'n emote Geeta Elite Gloves

All these rewards can only be achieved in The Indigo Disk once you unlock all the Special Coaches. The three unrevealed Coaches may have something for us. Till then, we will have to wait for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue update.