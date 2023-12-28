Pokemon
How to unlock Special Coaches in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How to get all Special Coaches in Indigo Disk
Preview of the Special Coaches (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you have completed the Indigo Disk DLC's main story, then you can return to the Blueberry Academy to unlock Special Coaches. They can be invited through the League Club Room’s PC, and each invite costs certain Blueberry Points. This means you need tons of BP in your possession to unlock all of them. Although this is a prerequisite to inviting them, certain conditions must be met to see more Special Coaches.

We will discuss their unlock requirements, trades, and rewards in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second expansion post-game content. Let’s get into the topic at hand in detail.

How to unlock and trade with Special Coaches in Indigo Disk

Special Coaches (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The eight Indigo Disk’s Special Coaches on the first row in the above photo are Paldean Gym Leaders. They can be unlocked when you complete the DLC’s story mode and watch the credits. After doing that, you can slowly unlock others once you invite all of them three times to the League Club Room.

Remember, you have to speak to them each time they arrive in the room. If you do this continually, you will notice that the NPCs will have a golden ring on their profile.

Every time the Special Coaches visit you in The Indigo Disk, they propose a battle. It is up to you whether you want to battle at that moment or postpone it. However, if you accept, they reward you with items like the Surrendering Sunflora Case, Ghost Sneakers, and more.

Unlocking 20 Special Coaches (Image via The Pokemon Company)
You can only invite two Special Coaches at a time. If the Club Room has Brassius and Kofu, inviting another Coach will randomly kick out any of them. You have to rinse and repeat the same process (interacting) to get the golden ring on each Special Coach’s profile.

You can choose any of the three Gym Leaders you wish to trade with to unlock Clavell and Jack in Indigo Disk. The more trading you conduct, the more Coaches will show up. Check out the table below to know what you exactly need to do to unlock them all.

Special CoachesHow to UnlockTrade Pokemon
KatyBeat the Indigo Disk storyKaty's Combee (Lv. 15)
BrassiusBeat the Indigo Disk storyBrassius' Sunflora (Lv. 40)
IonoBeat the Indigo Disk storyIono's Magnemite (Lv. 22)
KofuBeat the Indigo Disk storyKofu's Veluza (Lv. 20)
LarryBeat the Indigo Disk storyLarry's Dudunsparce (Lv. 35)
RymeBeat the Indigo Disk storyRyme's Greavard (Lv. 10)
TulipBeat the Indigo Disk storyTulip's Flittle (Lv. 32)
GrushaBeat the Indigo Disk storyGrusha's Cetoddle (Lv. 37)
RikaTrade Pokemon with 5 Special CoachesRika's Wooper (Lv. 8)
PoppyTrade Pokemon with 5 Special CoachesPoppy's Tinkatuff (Lv. 25)
ClavellTrade Pokemon with 3 Special CoachesClavell's Pawmo (Lv. 24)
JacqTrade Pokemon with 3 Special CoachesJacq's Gulpin (Lv. 17)
RaifortTrade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Raifort's Friendship by showing her Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu.Raifort's Gimmighoul (Lv. 30)
TymeTrade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Tyme's Friendship by completing all classes and conversations.Tyme's Rockruff (Lv. 12)
SalvatoreTrade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Salvatore's Friendship by completing all classes and conversations.Salvatore's Meowth (Lv. 13)
DendraTrade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Dendra's Friendship by completing all classes and conversations.Dendra's Meditite (Lv. 28)
HasselTrade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Hassel's Friendship by completing all classes and conversations.Hassel's Arctibax (Lv. 45)
Saguaro Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Saguaro's Friendship by getting Sweet Herba Mystica for him.Saguaro's Hattrem (Lv. 33)
Miriam Trade Pokemon with 3 Special Coaches and increase Miriam's Friendship by completing all conversations.Miriam's Mareanie (Lv. 20)
Geeta Trade Pokemon with 8 Special Coaches Geeta's Glimmet (Lv. 5)

As of writing, the identities of the remaining three Special Coaches are unknown. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue update will be available on January 11, 2024, and many believe the remaining slots are for Arven, Penny, and Nemona. We will update the article after the update is released.

All Special Coaches' rewards

The Special Coaches will reward you with various items once you defeat them in battle. Here is a table to show you all those resources:

Special CoachesRewards
Katy Sweet Herba Mystica
Brassius Surrendering Sunflora Case
IonoIono Zone Case
KofuSpicy Herba Mystica
LarrySalty Herba Mystica
RymeGhost Sneakers
TulipStarf Berry
GrushaCarbos
RikaAbility Patch
PoppyRare Candies
ClavellClive Wig
Jacq Hexagonal Glasses
RaifortComet Shard
TymeBitter Herba Mystica
SalvatorePP Up
DendraProtein
HasselMoved to Tears Emote
SaguaroSour Herba Mystica
Miriam Aye-Aye, Cap'n emote
Geeta Elite Gloves

All these rewards can only be achieved in The Indigo Disk once you unlock all the Special Coaches. The three unrevealed Coaches may have something for us. Till then, we will have to wait for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue update.

