How to transfer Pocket Monsters from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME

Pokemon GO, like many franchise entries, has compatibility with Pokemon HOME, a Nintendo Switch application. The app can be used to transfer various Pocket Monsters between franchise entries, and more games are still being added to the compatibility list.

For trainers who may not be familiar with Pokemon HOME, it is a great way to take your favorite creatures caught in Pokemon GO and send them to titles like Sword and Shield, Let's Go! Pikachu/Eevee, and Legends: Arceus. It will soon also make its way to Scarlet and Violet.

Considering some Pocket Monsters can only be obtained through the use of Pokemon HOME, it's an excellent tool to utilize.

But how do Pokemon GO trainers transfer their monsters? The process is simpler than one might think.

Ensure you have enough energy within your transfer machine before transferring creatures from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME

Not all Pokemon can be transferred between versions, but the selection is improving all the time (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When The Pokemon Company initially planned to implement Pokemon HOME, they aimed to make the transfer process as painless as possible. This has carried over in Niantic's popular mobile title.

With just a few taps, players can transfer various Pokemon from Pokemon GO to be used in other franchise entries. However, there is one particular caveat to be aware of when transferring Pokemon from mobile to HOME.

Transferring to Pokemon HOME

Open Pokemon GO, and tap your settings icon. Scroll down in the settings menu, and tap the Pokemon HOME entry. Log in to the Nintendo Account you'd use for HOME. If you don't have one, you'll need to create one at https://accounts.nintendo.com/register. Select the Send Pokemon button. Ensure you have enough energy within your transfer machine to facilitate the transfer. If you don't, you may need to wait for it to recharge or spend Pokecoins to refill the machine's power. Select Continue once you have sufficient energy. Pick the Pokemon in your Pokemon GO roster you'd like to transfer. Confirm the selection on the next screen by pressing the Transport button.

Receiving transfers on Pokemon HOME

Open Pokemon HOME. You should be met with a prompt to view your new transfers. Select Yes. Select the Pokemon you'd like to accept into your Pokemon HOME roster. Click on the Receive Pokemon button. If you can't receive your Pokemon for whatever reason, you can attempt to re-establish the link by opening your settings in HOME and selecting the Pokemon GO Link option. You may also need to ensure that you have space in your storage boxes to facilitate the transfer.

That's all there is to it! Transferring Pokemon between HOME and various franchise titles is made incredibly easy thanks to HOME's functionality.

Trainers with a few beloved Pocket Monsters can send their creatures to various Nintendo Switch games and see what their buddies in the popular mobile title can do in regions like Galar, Hisui, and Kanto. They can do the same in Paldea when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are integrated with Pokemon HOME early in 2023.

Transferring creatures is by no means required for trainers to enjoy the full experience of the game. However, if they love other franchise titles, it's certainly something to consider.

