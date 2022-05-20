How to fix Error 9014 in Pokemon Home

Many gamers with Pokemon Home have been getting hit with the 9014 error.

Pokemon Home is an excellent tool for fans with multiple games. It allows Pokemon caught in various titles to be brought to one place and transferred between games.

It will be great for owners of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus so that they can hold on to what they've caught in those games.

Odd error message prevents trainers from accessing their Pokemon

Many gamers have been wondering what to do if they find the 9014 error on their Pokemon Home apps. The answer? Do absolutely nothing.

It is a passing issue. Most trainers receive this message and check back at a later time to find it gone.

The reason trainers get the 9014 error likely has to do with updates. For some reason, whenever the game gets updated, it goes down for a brief time.

There is no need to panic, though, as users just need to ignore it, and the issue will go away in time.

Error 9014 has been a common occurrence for as long as Pokemon Home has been in existence. There hasn't ever been a "quick fix" found, and it seems like it only goes away after time.

This is a good time for trainers to be prepared for an error 9014 soon. Pokemon from Legends: Arceus, as well as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, have become available so that trainers can trade between these different games.

This update to Pokemon Home is more significant news than it might first seem. It will have repercussions for competitive Pokemon. Before now, only Pokemon that could be caught in Sword and Shield could be usable.

Typhlosion received the Ghost-type in Hisui (Image via Game Freak)

Once Home gets updated, though, many more Sinnoh Pokemon became available due to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The same goes for those from the Hisui region, which will bring several new Pokemon and some old ones with new typings.

Typhlosion, for example, will have a new form that is part Ghost-type. New tools like Enamorus, who gets the Competitive ability, could feature some very interesting movesets in the game.

This will be the first shake-up to the competitive meta for a while. It will be pretty interesting to see which competitive players will use new tools once Home is updated.

Edited by Ravi Iyer