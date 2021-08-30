How does Tyrogue's evolution path work in Pokemon GO?

Tyrogue is a very unique Pokemon due to its three potential evolutions, but it involves a complicated process.

Tyrogue was introduced in the Johto region as a baby form of Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan and Hitmontop. Fortunately, its evolution in Pokemon GO works almost the same way it did in Generation II.

Each evolution operates totally differently from the others, so trainers will want to make sure they evolve Tyrogue into the Pokemon they want.

How to get Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan or Hitmontop in Pokemon GO

To find out which Pokemon Tyrogue is going to evolve to, all trainers need to do is take a look at its IVs and find which stat is the largest. If the Attack stat is the largest, it will evolve into Hitmonlee. If Defense is largest, Tyrogue will become Hitmonchan, and it will turn into Hitmontop if Stamina is largest.

Oddly, this means that a perfect IV Tyrogue isn’t really worth keeping around. If all IVs are equal, then Tyrogue’s evolution becomes RNG based. If trainers want a specific evolution, they’re better off finding a different Tyrogue with the necessary stats. Trainers can always evolve a perfect IV Tyrogue for the XP, though (or if they’re in a gambling mood).

What makes this decision so critical is that all three evolutions perform differently in PvP and raids. In terms of GO Battle League, Hitmontop is actually ranked highest of the three.

This might sound a bit odd since Hitmontop has the lowest Attack out of the Tyrogue evolutions. This Pokemon has the best defensive stats, though (207 Defense, 137 Stamina). Hitmontop also gets access to Counter, which is definitely in the top tier of Fighting-type moves.

Trainers who are looking for something more offensive might want to look for Hitmonchan. 193 is a pretty decent Attack stat, but Hitmonchan can increase it with Power-up Punch. Like Hitmontop, this Pokemon also gets Counter. Hitmonchan can also run Thunder Punch to have something to hit Azumarill.

Despite having the highest Attack stat, Hitmonlee is the runt of the litter. It loses out on Counter, which means it has to rely on Rock Smash for early damage. It gets access to Stone Edge and Close Combat like Hitmontop, but it will take longer to charge due to the lack of EPS from Rock Smash.

One thing that’s important to note is that all three of these Pokemon can also be found in the wild. No trainer has to specifically look for a Tyrogue with the right IVs to get the specific evolution they’re looking for.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi