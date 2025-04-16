How to watch Pokemon Horizons Season 2: The Search for Laqua (USA and UK)

Pokemon Horizons Season 2: The Search for Laqua will be available to watch for fans in the USA and the UK on April 25, 2025. This season, Liko, Roy, and Dot will join the Naranja Academy to learn about the phenomenon called Terastallization. After that, they will continue their globetrotting adventures with a group known as the Rising Volt Tacklers.

Their quest will see them attempting to solve the mysteries of the old trainer Lucius, the Pokemon known as the Six Heroes, and the location known as Laqua.

How can fans in the USA and UK watch Pokemon Horizons Season 2: The Search for Laqua?

Roy, Liko, and Dot arriving at Naranja Academy with their Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The English dub of Pokemon Horizons Season 2: The Search for Laqua will be available on Netflix for fans living in the USA. Meanwhile, those in the United Kingdom can watch the latest episodes on BBC iPlayer.

In the previous season of the anime, viewers met the protagonist, Liko. After encountering her partner, Sprigatito, at the Indigo Academy, Liko joined a team of adventurers known as the Rising Volt Tacklers. She was also introduced to a boy named Roy, who also ended up joining the group.

The main plot of the series focuses on Liko's pendant, which is coveted by a rival group of adventurers called the Explorers. They are led by the main antagonist of the series so far, Gibeon.

Pokemon Horizons celebration event coming to Pokemon GO

A celebration event based on the anime is available in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO is also celebrating the latest season of the anime with the return of the Pokemon Horizons: The Series celebration event.

During the event, players can catch Pocket Monsters in alternate outfits based on the series. This includes Pikachu wearing Cap's hat and Floragato wearing a hat with Liko's pin.

