Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

The Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event kicks off at 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and ends at 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. It is an event that celebrates the second season of the new generation of the anime and marks the debut of the Tinkatink family — Tinkatuff and Tinkaton — as well as Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in the mobile game.

This article covers all the features and bonuses from the event and tells you how to make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event features and bonuses

Expand Tweet

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Wild encounters

Quagsire

Shuckle*

Slugma*

Nosepass*

Snorunt*

Sprigatito*

Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin*

Fuecoco*

Quaxly

Pawmi

Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat* [rare encounter]

7 km Eggs

Elekid*

Hatenna

Charcadet*

Tinkatink

Tinkatink will hatch from 10 km Eggs after the event.

One-star Raids

Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat*

Chansey*

Rockruff*

Three-star Raids

* - Shiny encounter available

Bonuses

Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently.

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat and Shiny Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin.

Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat encountered during the event will know the Charged Attack Volt Tackle.



Additionally, you will have access to special surprise encounters for taking snapshots of your Pokemon. There will also be Field and Timed Research available for free. Moreover, a Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event will be available in the store.

Best tips and tricks for the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event

Expand Tweet

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Hatch 7, 10, and 12 km Eggs. Take advantage of the reduced hatch distance to get as many Tinkatink encounters as possible.

Take advantage of the reduced hatch distance to get as many Tinkatink encounters as possible. Farm Shadow Pokemon from Grunts. Keep an eye out for Team GO Rocket Balloons and beat them to encouter powerful Shadow Pokemon. Checkout all the current Team GO Rocket Grunt lineups.

Best shinies and PvP picks to look for in the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event

Best shinies to hunt for during the Horizons celebrations event are:

Pikachu with Captain's hat

Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin

Charcadet

Slugma

Snorunt

Best PvP picks for the event are:

Tinkaton

Metagross

Quagsire

Skeledirge

Froslass

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

