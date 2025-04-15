Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

The Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event kicks off at 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and ends at 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. It is an event that celebrates the second season of the new generation of the anime and marks the debut of the Tinkatink family — Tinkatuff and Tinkaton — as well as Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in the mobile game.
This article covers all the features and bonuses from the event and tells you how to make the most of it.
Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event features and bonuses
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Features
Wild encounters
- Quagsire
- Shuckle*
- Slugma*
- Nosepass*
- Snorunt*
- Sprigatito*
- Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin*
- Fuecoco*
- Quaxly
- Pawmi
- Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat* [rare encounter]
7 km Eggs
- Elekid*
- Hatenna
- Charcadet*
- Tinkatink
Tinkatink will hatch from 10 km Eggs after the event.
One-star Raids
- Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat*
- Chansey*
- Rockruff*
Three-star Raids
* - Shiny encounter available
Bonuses
- Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently.
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat and Shiny Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin.
- Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat encountered during the event will know the Charged Attack Volt Tackle.
Additionally, you will have access to special surprise encounters for taking snapshots of your Pokemon. There will also be Field and Timed Research available for free. Moreover, a Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event will be available in the store.
Best tips and tricks for the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event
Do the following things to make the most out of the event:
- Hatch 7, 10, and 12 km Eggs. Take advantage of the reduced hatch distance to get as many Tinkatink encounters as possible.
- Farm Shadow Pokemon from Grunts. Keep an eye out for Team GO Rocket Balloons and beat them to encouter powerful Shadow Pokemon. Checkout all the current Team GO Rocket Grunt lineups.
Best shinies and PvP picks to look for in the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event
Best shinies to hunt for during the Horizons celebrations event are:
- Pikachu with Captain's hat
- Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin
- Charcadet
- Slugma
- Snorunt
Best PvP picks for the event are:
- Tinkaton
- Metagross
- Quagsire
- Skeledirge
- Froslass
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
