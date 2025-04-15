  • home icon
  • Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 15, 2025 23:30 GMT
Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event guide
Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event guide (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event kicks off at 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, and ends at 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. It is an event that celebrates the second season of the new generation of the anime and marks the debut of the Tinkatink family — Tinkatuff and Tinkaton — as well as Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in the mobile game.

This article covers all the features and bonuses from the event and tells you how to make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event features and bonuses

also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Wild encounters

  • Quagsire
  • Shuckle*
  • Slugma*
  • Nosepass*
  • Snorunt*
  • Sprigatito*
  • Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin*
  • Fuecoco*
  • Quaxly
  • Pawmi
  • Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat* [rare encounter]

7 km Eggs

  • Elekid*
  • Hatenna
  • Charcadet*
  • Tinkatink

Tinkatink will hatch from 10 km Eggs after the event.

One-star Raids

  • Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat*
  • Chansey*
  • Rockruff*

Three-star Raids

* - Shiny encounter available

Bonuses

  • Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently.
  • 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat and Shiny Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin.
  • Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat encountered during the event will know the Charged Attack Volt Tackle.
Additionally, you will have access to special surprise encounters for taking snapshots of your Pokemon. There will also be Field and Timed Research available for free. Moreover, a Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event will be available in the store.

Best tips and tricks for the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

  • Hatch 7, 10, and 12 km Eggs. Take advantage of the reduced hatch distance to get as many Tinkatink encounters as possible.
  • Farm Shadow Pokemon from Grunts. Keep an eye out for Team GO Rocket Balloons and beat them to encouter powerful Shadow Pokemon. Checkout all the current Team GO Rocket Grunt lineups.

Best shinies and PvP picks to look for in the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event

Best shinies to hunt for during the Horizons celebrations event are:

  • Pikachu with Captain's hat
  • Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin
  • Charcadet
  • Slugma
  • Snorunt

Best PvP picks for the event are:

  • Tinkaton
  • Metagross
  • Quagsire
  • Skeledirge
  • Froslass

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
