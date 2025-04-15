  • home icon
Pokemon GO Floragato raid guide: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 15, 2025 22:59 GMT
Pokemon GO Floragato raid guide
Pokemon GO Floragato raid guide (Image via TPC)

A Pokemon GO Floragato raid guide will help trainers beat and capture the costumed variant of the creature. It will be available from 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16, until 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. This is the first time the middle-evolution stage of the Gen IX starter is being featured in raids after the game did away with 4-star Community Day raids.

This article covers the weaknesses and best counters for Pokemon GO Floragato raids. It also furnishes you with post-raid information like shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Floragato raids

The best counters to Floragato are Mega Rayquaza (Air Slash / Dragon Ascent), Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin / Blast Burn), Shadow Heatran (Fire Spin / Magma Storm), Mega Blaziken (Fire Spin / Blast Burn), Mega or Shadow Salamence (Fire Fang / Fly), Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack / Sky Attack), and White Kyurem (Ice Fang / Ice Burn).

Floragato in the anime (Image via TPC)
Floragato in the anime (Image via TPC)

Here's a type-wise breakdown of the best counters to Floragato in Pokemon GO:

Flying-type counters to Floragato

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Regular RayquazaAir SlashDragon Ascent
Shadow MoltresAir SlashSky Attack
Shadow StaraptorGustFly
Shadow Ho-OhExtrasensoryBrave Bird
YveltalGustOblivion Wing
Fire-type counters to Floragato

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow BlazikenFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega Charizard Y or XFire SpinBlast Burn
Shadow HeatranFire SpinMagma Storm
Shadow ChandelureFire SpinOverheat
ReshiramFire FangFusion Flare
Ice-type counters to Floragato

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Black KyuremDragon TailFreeze Shock
White KyuremIce FangIce Burn
Shadow MamoswinePowder SnowAvalanche
Shadow WeavileIce ShardAvalanche
KyuremDragon BreathGlaciate
Galarian DarmanitanIce FangAvalanche
Bug-type counters to Floragato

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
Poison-type counters to Floragato

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega GengarLickSludge Bomb
Mega/Shadow GengarLickSludge Bomb
Mega BeedrillPoison JabSludge Bomb
NihilegoPoison JabSludge Bomb
NaganadelPoison JabSludge Bomb
The following Search Strings will give you the best counters to Floragato in your collection:

  • Flying&@Flying&cp2000-
  • Fire&@Fire&cp2000-
  • Ice&@Ice&cp2000-
  • Bug&@Bug&cp2000-
  • Poison&@Poison&cp2000-

What is strong against Pokemon GO Floragato raids?

Flying-, Fire-, Ice-, Bug-, and Poison-type attacks are strong against Floragato raids in Pokemon GO, which is a mono-Grass-type creature.

What are Floragato's resistances?

  • Grass
  • Water
  • Electric
  • Ground
Do not use creatures with these elemental types, for the best results. Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to find out more about Floragato's type matchups.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Floragato raids?

As a 3-star raid boss with many weaknesses and a frail defense stat, it is easy to solo defeat Floragato raids in Pokemon GO. Counters like Mega Rayquaza, Mega Charizard Y, or Mega Salamence can run through these battles in no time.

Shiny odds from Floragato raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Floragato comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Floragato comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Floragato has a 1-in-64 chance of appearing once you defeat these battles since the shiny odds for this creature have been boosted by the event.

Floragato 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, hundo Floragato will be at 959 CP and if the weather is Sunny/Clear, it will be at 1,199 CP.

Here is a breakdown of the mimnimum and maximum CPs you can capture Florgato after taking down its raids:

  • No weather boost: 902 - 959 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Suny/Clear): 1,127 - 1,199 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Floragato raid boss stats and moves

  • Combat Power: 11,901
  • Attack: 157
  • Defense: 128
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Charm and Leafage
  • Charged Attacks: Play Rough, Grass Knot, and Energy Ball

During the Horizons: The Series celebration event, you can capture Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

bell-icon Manage notifications