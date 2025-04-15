Pokemon GO Floragato raid guide: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

A Pokemon GO Floragato raid guide will help trainers beat and capture the costumed variant of the creature. It will be available from 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16, until 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. This is the first time the middle-evolution stage of the Gen IX starter is being featured in raids after the game did away with 4-star Community Day raids.

Ad

This article covers the weaknesses and best counters for Pokemon GO Floragato raids. It also furnishes you with post-raid information like shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Floragato raids

The best counters to Floragato are Mega Rayquaza (Air Slash / Dragon Ascent), Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin / Blast Burn), Shadow Heatran (Fire Spin / Magma Storm), Mega Blaziken (Fire Spin / Blast Burn), Mega or Shadow Salamence (Fire Fang / Fly), Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack / Sky Attack), and White Kyurem (Ice Fang / Ice Burn).

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Also read: Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle guide

Floragato in the anime (Image via TPC)

Here's a type-wise breakdown of the best counters to Floragato in Pokemon GO:

Ad

Flying-type counters to Floragato

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Regular Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Shadow Moltres Air Slash Sky Attack Shadow Staraptor Gust Fly Shadow Ho-Oh Extrasensory Brave Bird Yveltal Gust Oblivion Wing

Ad

Fire-type counters to Floragato

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y or X Fire Spin Blast Burn Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare

Ad

Ice-type counters to Floragato

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Black Kyurem Dragon Tail Freeze Shock White Kyurem Ice Fang Ice Burn Shadow Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Shadow Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Kyurem Dragon Breath Glaciate Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might and Mastery (Season 22): Schedule, rewards, and more

Bug-type counters to Floragato

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Mega/Shadow Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega/Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz

Ad

Poison-type counters to Floragato

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Mega/Shadow Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Nihilego Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Naganadel Poison Jab Sludge Bomb

Ad

The following Search Strings will give you the best counters to Floragato in your collection:

Flying&@Flying&cp2000-

Fire&@Fire&cp2000-

Ice&@Ice&cp2000-

Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

Poison&@Poison&cp2000-

What is strong against Pokemon GO Floragato raids?

Flying-, Fire-, Ice-, Bug-, and Poison-type attacks are strong against Floragato raids in Pokemon GO, which is a mono-Grass-type creature.

What are Floragato's resistances?

Grass

Water

Electric

Ground

Ad

Do not use creatures with these elemental types, for the best results. Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to find out more about Floragato's type matchups.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Floragato raids?

As a 3-star raid boss with many weaknesses and a frail defense stat, it is easy to solo defeat Floragato raids in Pokemon GO. Counters like Mega Rayquaza, Mega Charizard Y, or Mega Salamence can run through these battles in no time.

Ad

Shiny odds from Floragato raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Floragato comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Floragato has a 1-in-64 chance of appearing once you defeat these battles since the shiny odds for this creature have been boosted by the event.

Ad

Floragato 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, hundo Floragato will be at 959 CP and if the weather is Sunny/Clear, it will be at 1,199 CP.

Here is a breakdown of the mimnimum and maximum CPs you can capture Florgato after taking down its raids:

No weather boost: 902 - 959 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

902 - 959 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Suny/Clear): 1,127 - 1,199 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Ad

Pokemon GO Floragato raid boss stats and moves

Combat Power: 11,901

11,901 Attack: 157

157 Defense: 128

128 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Charm and Leafage

Charm and Leafage Charged Attacks: Play Rough, Grass Knot, and Energy Ball

During the Horizons: The Series celebration event, you can capture Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨