Is the Pokemon Horizons event ticket in Pokemon GO worth purchasing?

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is being celebrated alongside a Pokemon Horizons event ticket in Pokemon GO, which is stirring up to be an exciting occasion. Packed with new creature debuts, shiny chances, and themed encounters, it offers a vibrant way for players to dive into new content. But as with any premium in-game item, many are wondering: is the event ticket actually worth the price?

Ad

Running from Wednesday, April 16 to Tuesday, April 22, 2025, this limited-time event coincides with the arrival of Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua, which is now available to stream in select regions.

Alongside new series tie-ins, the event introduces unique bonuses and Pokemon encounters that raise the value of both free and paid participation. Let’s break down what’s included and whether that USD $4.99 Pokemon Horizons event ticket in Pokemon GO justifies the spend.

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon Horizons event ticket in Pokemon GO: Event bonuses (free for everyone)

Tinkatink as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This celebration brings the debut of the Tinkatink evolution line — Tinkatuff and Tinkaton — making their first appearance in Pokemon GO. These fan-favorite fairy/steel-type Pokemon from the Paldea region can be evolved using 25 and 100 Tinkatink Candy, respectively.

Ad

Additionally, a costumed version of Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin will appear during the event. This unique costume Pokemon has an increased shiny encounter rate, along with a few others like Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat.

The event offers several perks for all Trainers, regardless of whether they buy the ticket:

Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more often.

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in incubators during the event.

Higher chances to encounter Shiny Pikachu (Cap’s hat) and Shiny Floragato (Liko’s hat).

Surprise snapshot encounters with Pokemon and characters from the Horizons series.

Wild encounters featuring Pokemon like Fuecoco, Sprigatito, Quaxly, and more.

Free Timed Research with rewards like XP, Stardust, and themed Pokemon encounters.

Field Research tasks offering Stardust and special encounters.

Ad

Also read: How to get Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, Tinkaton in Pokemon GO and can they be shiny

What does the Pokemon Horizons event ticket in Pokemon GO include?

For USD $4.99, players can unlock a premium Timed Research questline, which must be completed before the event ends. Here’s what you get:

Encounters with Tinkatink

An event-themed avatar pose

One Incubator

Additional mystery rewards

This Pokemon Horizons event ticket in Pokemon GO can also be purchased as a gift for friends (Great Friends or higher), though note that purchases are non-refundable, and cannot be made with PokeCoins.

Ad

Additionally, a Celebration Event Ultra Ticket Box is available via the Pokemon GO Web Store, bundling the event ticket with 10 Ultra Balls for the same price — potentially more value for the same cost if you use the web store option.

Also read: How to get Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon Horizons event ticket in Pokemon GO worth it?

The event-themed avatar pose included in the Pokemon Horizons event ticket in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, if you’re an active player or collector. The added Timed Research grants access to exclusive encounters and rewards, including Tinkatink spawns and an avatar pose, all for a modest price. The Incubator alone covers part of the cost, and the bonus items from the Ultra Ticket Box sweeten the deal.

Ad

No, if you’re a casual or budget-conscious player. Most of the event’s excitement is still accessible for free. The spawns, raid bosses, snapshot surprises, and even one set of Timed Research are all available without spending a cent.

The Pokemon Horizons event is loaded with content whether you pay or not. The ticket provides some nice extras, especially for shiny hunters, collectors, or those looking to grab limited-time cosmetics and Pokemon. But it’s not essential to enjoy what this celebration has to offer.

Ad

If you’re someone who likes to maximize every opportunity in Pokemon Horizons event ticket in Pokemon GO, the USD $4.99 is a fair investment. Otherwise, you won’t be missing out on too much by skipping it.

Also read: Pokemon GO: 5 shinies worth hunting in Pokemon Horizons celebration event

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨