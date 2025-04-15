Pokemon GO: 5 PvP picks worth farming in Pokemon Horizons celebration event

The latest Pokemon GO event — Pokemon Horizons: The Series celebration event — will make a lot of 'mons more available to players. These include some great picks for the GO Battle League as well. As the spawn rate of these critters will be boosted, PvP-inclined players will want to hunt for the best version of these Pokemon with perfect stats.
The Pokemon Horizons: The Series celebration event will start on April 16, 2025, at 10:00 am and end on April 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm, as per local time. This article will cover the top contenders for the Pokemon GO Battle League.
Best Pokemon GO PvP picks from the Pokemon Horizons celebration event
1) Tinkaton
Tinkaton stats and moves
- Type: Fairy/Steel
- Attack: 155
- Defense: 196
- Stamina: 198
- Max CP: 2544
- Fast Attacks: Fairy Wind and Rock Smash
- Charged Attacks: Play Rough, Heavy Slam, Flash Cannon, and Bulldoze
Tinkaton will be making its Pokemon GO debut, and it has fans excited. It possesses an impressive typing combination of Fairy/Steel that leaves it with few exploitable weaknesses. It also has decent bulk and one of the best Fairy Fast Attacks in Fairy Wind. This bane of Corviknight could be the next big thing in Pokemon GO PvP.
Also read: Gen IX Pokemon with great Pokemon GO Battle League potential nerfed before release: Datamine reports
2) Metagross
Metagross stats and moves
- Type: Steel/Psychic
- Attack: 257
- Defense: 228
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 4286
- Fast Attacks: Bullet Punch and Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Psychic, Earthquake, Flash Cannon, and Meteor Mash
Metagross has always been a serious threat in the Master League meta of Pokemon GO. Its typing lets it take hits well. Thanks to its preferred Fast Attack Bullet Punch, it wears down opponents quickly. Nowadays, it checks powerful Fairy-type monsters, like Xerneas and Zacian.
3) Quagsire
Quagsire stats and moves
- Type: Water/Ground
- Attack: 152
- Defense: 143
- Stamina: 216
- Max CP: 2252
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Stone Edge, Aqua Tail, Mud Bomb, Acid Spray, and Sludge Bomb
Quagsire has been a decent pick in the Great League for a long time. Its Water/Ground dual typing means it only has to be wary of super-effective Grass moves. Meanwhile, it hits surprisingly fast, thanks to the Fast Attack Mud Shot, and generates meter quickly. It's a great counter to Morpeko, Talonflame, and its Paldean convergent evolution, Clodsire.
4) Skeledirge
Skeledirge stats and moves
- Type: Fire/Ghost
- Attack: 207
- Defense: 178
- Stamina: 232
- Max CP: 3422
- Fast Attacks: Incinerate and Bite
- Charged Attacks: Blast Burn, Flamethrower, Shadow Ball, Disarming Voice, Torch Song, and Crunch
Skeledirge is a top pick in the Ultra League. Not only does it have decent bulk, but it also spams the Fast Attack Incinerate for decent damage to wear the opponent down. It's a great choice against Clefable, Virizion, and Cobalion, who are walled by the Paldean starter.
5) Froslass
Froslass stats and moves
- Type: Ice/Ghost
- Attack: 171
- Defense: 150
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 2306
- Fast Attacks: Powder Snow and Hex
- Charged Attacks: Triple Axel, Shadow Ball, Crunch, and Avalanche
This Generation IV critter is a relatively niche pick in the Great League. That said, it is a great pick for teams struggling against Annihilape, one of the top threats of the meta. Besides that, it can generate meter for Charged Attacks very quickly, forcing opponents to use up their shields.
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
