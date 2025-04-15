Pokemon GO: 5 PvP picks worth farming in Pokemon Horizons celebration event

The latest Pokemon GO event — Pokemon Horizons: The Series celebration event — will make a lot of 'mons more available to players. These include some great picks for the GO Battle League as well. As the spawn rate of these critters will be boosted, PvP-inclined players will want to hunt for the best version of these Pokemon with perfect stats.

Ad

The Pokemon Horizons: The Series celebration event will start on April 16, 2025, at 10:00 am and end on April 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm, as per local time. This article will cover the top contenders for the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Best Pokemon GO PvP picks from the Pokemon Horizons celebration event

1) Tinkaton

Tinkaton in the Paldean Winds anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Tinkaton stats and moves

Ad

Trending

Type: Fairy/Steel

Fairy/Steel Attack: 155

155 Defense: 196

196 Stamina: 198

198 Max CP: 2544

2544 Fast Attacks: Fairy Wind and Rock Smash

Fairy Wind and Rock Smash Charged Attacks: Play Rough, Heavy Slam, Flash Cannon, and Bulldoze

Tinkaton will be making its Pokemon GO debut, and it has fans excited. It possesses an impressive typing combination of Fairy/Steel that leaves it with few exploitable weaknesses. It also has decent bulk and one of the best Fairy Fast Attacks in Fairy Wind. This bane of Corviknight could be the next big thing in Pokemon GO PvP.

Ad

Also read: Gen IX Pokemon with great Pokemon GO Battle League potential nerfed before release: Datamine reports

2) Metagross

Metagross in the Pokemon Horizons anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross stats and moves

Ad

Type: Steel/Psychic

Steel/Psychic Attack: 257

257 Defense: 228

228 Stamina: 190

190 Max CP: 4286

4286 Fast Attacks: Bullet Punch and Zen Headbutt

Bullet Punch and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Psychic, Earthquake, Flash Cannon, and Meteor Mash

Metagross has always been a serious threat in the Master League meta of Pokemon GO. Its typing lets it take hits well. Thanks to its preferred Fast Attack Bullet Punch, it wears down opponents quickly. Nowadays, it checks powerful Fairy-type monsters, like Xerneas and Zacian.

3) Quagsire

Quagsire in the Pokemon Horizons anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Quagsire stats and moves

Ad

Type: Water/Ground

Water/Ground Attack: 152

152 Defense: 143

143 Stamina: 216

216 Max CP: 2252

2252 Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Mud Shot

Water Gun and Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Stone Edge, Aqua Tail, Mud Bomb, Acid Spray, and Sludge Bomb

Quagsire has been a decent pick in the Great League for a long time. Its Water/Ground dual typing means it only has to be wary of super-effective Grass moves. Meanwhile, it hits surprisingly fast, thanks to the Fast Attack Mud Shot, and generates meter quickly. It's a great counter to Morpeko, Talonflame, and its Paldean convergent evolution, Clodsire.

Ad

4) Skeledirge

Anna's Skeledirge in the Biri-Biri video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skeledirge stats and moves

Ad

Type: Fire/Ghost

Fire/Ghost Attack: 207

207 Defense: 178

178 Stamina: 232

232 Max CP: 3422

3422 Fast Attacks: Incinerate and Bite

Incinerate and Bite Charged Attacks: Blast Burn, Flamethrower, Shadow Ball, Disarming Voice, Torch Song, and Crunch

Skeledirge is a top pick in the Ultra League. Not only does it have decent bulk, but it also spams the Fast Attack Incinerate for decent damage to wear the opponent down. It's a great choice against Clefable, Virizion, and Cobalion, who are walled by the Paldean starter.

Ad

5) Froslass

Froslass in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Froslass stats and moves

Ad

Type: Ice/Ghost

Ice/Ghost Attack: 171

171 Defense: 150

150 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 2306

2306 Fast Attacks: Powder Snow and Hex

Powder Snow and Hex Charged Attacks: Triple Axel, Shadow Ball, Crunch, and Avalanche

This Generation IV critter is a relatively niche pick in the Great League. That said, it is a great pick for teams struggling against Annihilape, one of the top threats of the meta. Besides that, it can generate meter for Charged Attacks very quickly, forcing opponents to use up their shields.

Ad

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨