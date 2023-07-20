"I found God": Pokemon GO player excited to catch Shiny Pokemon, Reddit joins in

Shiny Pokemon are some of the rarest creatures you can encounter in Pokemon GO. At an encounter rate of nearly 1 in 500 for standard cases, Shiny Pokemon are much easier to find in the mobile game than the main series, but they're still incredibly hard to come by. This makes finding the "perfect" Shiny Pokemon an occasion to celebrate.

This is the exact case that happened with a lucky Redditor on the Pokemon GO subreddit. The sheer luck and coincidence of this one particular Shiny Pokemon has generated quite the response from the community. The original poster even went so far as to claim, "I Found God."

But what makes this one particular Shiny Pokemon so special?

Reddit reacts to the perfect Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Posted by u/Kryle1 on the official Pokemon GO subreddit, players have gathered around to see the aforementioned "God" Shiny Pokemon. A Shiny Bidoof with a combat power score of 69. The sheer existence of this specimen has triggered not only a "Nice" comment chain of cosmic proportions but also a showcase of the very best of the mobile game's community.

Bidoof was already a creature that received a bit of a meme status from its time in the franchise as one of the most unusual early-game rodent Pokemon to ever be introduced. Due to its dopey design and resurgence in the metagame following the release of its evolutionary line's hidden ability (which got it banned from competitive play), there has been a very vocal pool of Bidoof fans in the community.

Given the sheer meme status of the Shiny Bidoof the original poster encountered, many are saying that this poster has won the game. After catching the only creature worth getting, there is simply no point in playing Pokemon GO anymore. That is, unless the poster is interested in the game's competitive scene.

Is Bidoof good in Pokemon GO PvP?

A troop of Bidoof as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While everyone can appreciate a CP 69 Bidoof, the truth is that the creature is virtually useless in the mobile game's competitive scene, aside from the occasional appearance of the Little Cup. Sadly, even in the Little Cup, Bidoof is only a mid-tier pick compared to other star Normal-types in the tier like Munchlax.

Being a pure Normal-type, it only has one weakness to Fighting-type attacks. While this sounds promising defensively, the downside to the Normal typing is that it only has one resistance to Ghost-type moves, making it rather lackluster in terms of its defenses. In the Little Cup, resisting Ghost-type moves holds very little importance as most teams comprise Water or Psychic-types.

Even its evolution, Bibarel, struggles to stay afloat in the competitive scene for Pokemon GO despite obtaining a new secondary Water typing. As such, this family of creatures is great to showcase in your collection, but you should generally avoid using them competitively.