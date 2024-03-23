"I just noticed": Pokemon GO community shares Sinnoh Stone Easter egg

The developers of Pokemon GO have been known to throw in a couple of references to the main series every now and then. As seen with the delay and eventual release of Kecleon, Niantic truly cares about representing the main series and respecting the various aspects of what makes it such a beloved franchise.

Recently, u/Hawkster69 made a post on the game's subreddit page where they pointed out one of these subtle Easter eggs referencing the main titles of the fourth generation. They shared their realization on the subreddit by stating the following:

"Bro, I just noticed the Sinnoh Stone is literally a diamond and a pearl, as in the Sinnoh games."

Comment byu/Hawkster69 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/Hawkster69 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Immediately, many other Pokemon GO players understood the reference and started seeing the item in a different light. Some users did not even think the item was a stone at all.

This is mostly due to its presentation, with the item actually being two stones rather than one. The unclear description has led to players filling in the space between the two materials in their imagination, seeing it as an odd jewel, a badminton shuttle, or a piece of gum in a wrapper.

Comment byu/Hawkster69 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/Hawkster69 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Comment byu/Hawkster69 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Many other users on the subreddit have also commented on how evolutionary stones are usually a reference to some other outside influence. The Sun Stone in Pokemon GO being shaped like a sun makes sense, the Thunderstone sports a lightning bolt design, and so on. Even Niantic's other exclusive region stone, the Unova Stone, sports a similar reference.

Niantic's many Easter eggs and references from the main series in Pokemon GO

Niantic has implemented a lot of interesting Easter eggs as a way to pay tribute to Pokemon GO's source material (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ever since Pokemon GO's initial launch, the game has hosted a bevy of Easter eggs with origins tied to the main series. When players start a fresh account and are given the choice between Squirtle, Bulbasaur, or Charmander, Pikachu could appear after walking for a while without catching any of the other starters.

The game is also famous for its Eevee nickname trick, which references various characters from the early anime series. The original three Eevee evolutions that were in the game at the time, Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon, are random-chance evolutions unless the Eevee that evolved was named either Rainer, Pyro, or Sparky. This is a refrence to the Eevee Brothers from the Kanto saga of the show.

Kecleon's encounter method of having to spin the Pokestop it calls home is another reference to the games. In its debut generation, Kecleon was an obstacle that could only be cleared with the Devon Scope item since it was invisible. Rather than requiring the item, Pokemon GO players can simply spin a photo disk Kecleon occupies to reveal it.

As such, it should not come as a surprise to see Niantic including items like the Sinnoh and Unova Stones in Pokemon GO to call back to the regions they are named after. The diamond and pearl seen in the item's picture is a reference to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and the Unova Stone's colors are based on the first Unova games, Pokemon Black and White.