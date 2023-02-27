"I'm actually seriously considering quitting this game" - Pokemon GO player frustrated with GO Tour: Hoenn event

With the 2023 rendition of Pokemon GO's GO: Tour Hoenn event coming to a close, many trainers are looking at their haul of freshly-caught creatures in statisfaction. Maybe they managed to get a hold of the new Primal forms for Groudon and Kyogre or maybe they found that one Shiny Pokemon they had been looking for.

However, one player on the title's official subreddit claims to have had such a poor experience with the game that they are considering deleting the app entirely. This is thanks to some major issues they are experiencing with the Raid Battles and how they have caused this player some major headaches and frustration.

So what issues has this player been having? Are they justified or is this just another case of gamer complaints? Touching on some of these issues, there may even be potential solutions that this trainer has had to take through in their recent time with Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO subreddit reacts to GO Tour Issues: Raid Battle Rage

Posted on Pokemon GO's official subreddit by user Superfire444, they went into detail about how the raids in the recent GO Tour global event have been relatively unplayable. They opened by describing themselves as a dedicated player and how they went into the GO Tour excited for their chance to get their hands on some Legendary Pokemon.

This brought them to their first issue. Superfire444 stated that, in their opinion, the new Primal Raids are too hard for no real reason. Since these are forms advertised as being much more powerful than the average Mega Evolution, which was the most challenging raid before the drop of Primal Raids, it would make sense for these raids to be harder.

The second problem they brought up has some serious implications as other trainers in the thread commented that they have experienced similar issues. Superfire444 said that they have entered raids, only to have players leave at the last minute, consuming the raid pass in the process despite the raid not starting.

This ties in directly with their fourth issue, which detailed that attempting to start raids had been crashing the game. Other players in the thread confirmed that this has been happening to them as well, resulting in crushing losses and consuming raid passes that weren't even practically used, causing needless frustration.

This could tie back to the server issues that players were experiencing back during the Las Vegas live event, which was caused by a sudden increase in app traffic. While this was understandable at the time, the fact that these issues are present for the global event is inexcusable.

For their third issue, the poster detailed that their successful raids were met with every creature fleeing from their Poke Balls, resulting in them not receiving a Pokemon and needing to replay the raid for another chance. A Legendary Pokemon not staying in a Poke Ball is an issue that predates Pokemon GO, as many veteran players of the franchise are aware.

While some of Superfire444's issues seem to be caused by skill issues and poor luck, the issues and game crashes they are experiencing with Raid Battles is a poor display on Niantic's part.

