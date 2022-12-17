"I see this as an absolute win": Pokemon GO community delighted with Vivillon's debut and mechanics

Niantic has just made a huge step forward to benefit their Pokemon GO playerbase. The company recently announced the debut of the long-awaited Bug-type Pokemon from the Kalos region: Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon. The final stage in this evolutionary line, Vivillon, is notorious for having different visual forms.

With the main focus of the mobile title being to catch and collect every type of Pokemon, many may also feel tempted to catch every new form.

While multiple creatures with a similar concept, like Furfrou, have required players to trade with a friend, Niantic has implemented a new mechanic to simplify the search for every variant.

With the new postcard mechanic, players can obtain gifts from their friends, allowing them to obtain a Vivillon with a pattern matching the region the postcard came from. With this being the easiest way players can obtain different creatures, the community is expressing gratitude for this sudden consumer-friendly change.

Reddit reacts to Vivillon and postcards in Pokemon GO

To gauge public opinion, Reddit user Mentalinstitute08 posted on the official Pokemon GO subreddit asking the community about the new postcard additions and creatures.

Given how vocal the community has been, it's not surprising that players found something to complain about.

However, players have expressed their gratitude regarding these new additions. User REDRogersRevenge explained how these new creatures and mechanics have enhanced gameplay and updated the gifting mechanic without demanding a purchase.

Many have also expressed that this new change to Pokemon GO's gifting system may reignite the community's motivation to send and open gifts.

With players knowing the frustration of friends not opening gifts or sending one back, these new postcards may provide the missing motivation.

Players have also noticed that this mechanic is similar to obtaining every form of Vivillon back when it debuted in Pokemon X and Y for the 3DS. Even on the famous handheld system, the form players could obtain upon evolving their Spewpa depends entirely on their location.

Fittingly, there will always be cracks in every plan Niantic lays out for Pokemon GO. Many have begun to question if Niantic will increase the number of postcards a player can pin at once.

With postcards never going away unless deleted, it would seem trivial to have multiple postcards pinned at once. In fact, that would leave Vivillon's evolution up to chance, depending on how many postcards are pinned.

With Niantic re-encouraging the social mechanics of Pokemon GO, the natural next step would be increasing the number of friends players can have at once. However, only time will tell if Niantic plans to do anything else with this new mechanic.

Poll : 0 votes