"I don't think I can complete these challenges": Pokemon GO players mocks Niantic after recent grievances

It is no secret that Pokemon GO's community is not happy about the current state of the mobile game. Players believe that Niantic is only making changes to secure its bottom line and are feeling the burn through Raid Pass nerfs, pay-to-win researches, and restricting events that many cannot participate in.

On the game's subreddit, they are growing restless for change and are becoming vocal about their opinions. The ongoing public relations battle between Niantic and the players has been locked in a stalemate since the fateful #HearUsNiantic hashtag started trending.

One particular Redditor has been very vocal about their opinion regarding the million dollar company. As such, a lot of their posts have been a haven for players looking to vent their frustrations about Pokemon GO and the state at which its dedicated playerbase finds it.

Reddit Reacts to Pokemon GO: Niantic's anti-consumer practices keep on coming

Redditor Raspberryweiner has been drumming up some discourse in the mobile game's community with a recent post expressing their thoughts on both the title and the community's stance on it. Rushing to the subreddit, the poster uploaded their take on recent matters, phrased in a satirical manner.

Displayed in a photoshop edit of the game's research and tasks interface, Raspberryweiner conveyed their distaste for Niantic and Pokemon GO's current state by stating that the tasks are impossible to complete. This post has already garnered over a thousand upvotes on the subreddit.

Culminating in the post's punchline, the generic Professor Willow icon is replaced with a stock image of a clown over the "purchase Raid Passes" quest. The items in question went through changes recently that resulted in their price being doubled and the amount of remote raids that can be completed to a mere five. As such, this post portrays the collective mindset of the Pokemon GO subreddit.

While a lot of players share the original poster's sentiment, many have given their thoughts on the forum detailing their struggles with some of Niantic's special research quests in recent times. Many have even tried completing these satirical tasks in the thread, but have ended up failing in their efforts.

Pokemon GO's community has been quite incensed regarding some of the recent changes made by the million dollar company. As such, it is unclear if the fans will ever forgive Niantic despite the efforts the company has been making to try and win back the players. Starting with Elite Raid makeup days and the free Shaymin special research, it would not be unfair to assume that the company is trying to slowly bring back the audience back.

Time heals all wounds as the saying goes. However, many players feel that the damage was already done when a game company worth millions started constantly inflicting wounds on its playerbase, only to fix them with a free gift box and a half-baked apology on its Twitter page. At least players can look at Pokemon GO's subreddit to get a good laugh out of the whole situation.

