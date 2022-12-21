"I think there's something wrong with my Tinkaton": Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player makes hilarious Elden Ring crossover

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boasting a considerably large fan base, it's no surprise that fans showcase their love for the iconic franchise in other titles as well. One user on the game's official subreddit decided to do just that by using the character creation mechanics in FromSoftware's popular action RPG title, Elden Ring.

The Reddit user u/Pandanoko posted a screenshot from Elden Ring that showed a well-built male character with pink skin wielding an oversized warhammer. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Tinkaton is the evolution of Tinkatuff, which is typically found throughout Paldea's various ruins. The most notable aspect of Tinkaton is indeed its pink coloration and the large metallic hammer that it uses to attack enemies.

Considering the popularity of both Elden Ring and the Pokemon franchise, fans had plenty of jokes to make in the post's comments.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's subreddit reacts to Tinkaton in Elden Ring

Tinkaton's appearance in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet's Pokedex (Image via Game Freak)

Fellow Pokemon trainers in Pandanoko's Reddit post had plenty to say about the Elden Ring character and its resemblance to the new Fairy/Steel-type Pokemon, most of it in jest. Some players remarked that they couldn't tell the difference between Tinkaton and the Elden Ring character, while others stated that the Elden Ring character was probably a special Tinkaton variant from The Lands Between.

A few fans joked that perhaps this Elden Ring character was a shiny Tinkaton or one with perfected EV/IV stats, attributing its muscular physique to Hyper Training and well-honed EV training. Other trainers took a jab at Scarlet and Violet's existing graphical and performance issues, stating that the game looks much better at 4k ultra-high definition.

One of the most prominent jokes amongst fans on the subreddit was that the Elden Ring character was what a male Tinkaton might look like.

In Scarlet and Violet, Tinkaton is a species that's exclusively female, so capturing or breeding a male is impossible. However, if a male Tinkaton looked anything like the character that Pandanoko shared, it'd probably be an unstoppable force in battle, to say the very least.

According to one poster, the Elden Ring Tinkaton was originally created by the Twitter user @Kurusu825 in order to attribute the original creator on the Reddit post. The original tweet containing the muscular character is still up and can be viewed on Twitter, in addition to the Reddit post. It's standard online etiquette to credit creators when sharing screenshots and artwork, so it's good that one commenter mentioned the original post.

It's always great to see Pokemon content visible in other games, as it generates plenty of fun and excitement amongst the community as a whole. Scarlet/Violet and Elden Ring are two fairly different games from top to bottom, but that doesn't mean that fans who enjoy both titles can't use the character creation feature to create a goofy crossover when the opportunity arises.

Hopefully, the Scarlet and Violet subreddit continues to provide plenty of entertaining content such as this muscle-bound Tinkaton for the foreseeable future, as the community can always use a good laugh as they scroll through.

