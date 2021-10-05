Is Absol worth using in Pokemon GO?

Known in the Pokedex as the Disaster Pokemon, Absol isn't quite a disaster in Pokemon GO battles.

Though its capability isn't the best in PvP combat, Absol is a force in PvE battles such as raids, attacking gyms, or taking on Team GO Rocket. The Dark-type Pokemon will also likely see a bump in its effectiveness in PvE soon as Niantic has announced that Absol's Mega Evolution will be released this October.

Absol sports one of the highest attack stats of all non-Legendary/Mythical Pokemon in Generation III, meaning its offense is great despite not having the best durability. Mega Absol will likely be released along the same statistical lines and serve as something of a glass cannon.

Pokemon GO: Absol in PvE/PvP

With Mega Absol releasing soon, the Disaster Pokemon's use in raids will likely increase significantly (Image via Niantic)

Despite not having much health or defense, Absol can still serve as a solid attacker in Pokemon GO's raids, especially if it can counter the raid boss it is targeting. The same goes for opposing Team GO Rocket teams, where it performs particularly well against Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon.

It may not have the bulk to win a protracted fight on neutral footing, but it can perform well in mop-up duty or when going all-in on offense.

The very same bulk it lacks in PvE makes Absol a definitive glass cannon in Pokemon GO's PvP. If it doesn't win its fights in the initial seconds, it isn't likely to win them at all due to the amount of damage that is can be inflicted on it.

This can make it a PvP option similar to Gengar, making it a high-risk option with high-reward if it can take out its opponents quickly. Simply put, there are better Dark-type Pokemon that can hang longer and better in a PvP fight than Absol, and they should probably be emphasized.

That being said, Absol is still a good option for PvE. Its lack of bulk has somewhat diminished as many fights in PvE don't involve shields and allow Pokemon to hammer away at its opponents.

Also Read

That isn't to say that there aren't far better PvE options in Pokemon GO in the Dark-type elemental category, but Absol can perform well in the right situations. When Mega Absol releases, its effectiveness in raids should also balloon, as Pokemon GO's roster of Mega Evolutions is still relatively small.

Put plainly, Absol is strong on offense in PvE but won't last long if it ends up in a long bout, and for that reason it should be kept out of Pokemon GO PvP for the most part.

