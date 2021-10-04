Pokemon GO: Every Spotlight Hour event in October 2021

The spooky tidings of October are returning to Pokemon GO, with plenty of Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon popping up in the approach to Halloween, including during the month's four Spotlight Hours.

Four Pokemon, as always, are featured during the month of October for Spotlight Hours. With two Ghost, one Psychic, and one Dark-type Pokemon, trainers will be able to add some interesting and uncommon options to their rosters and potentially update their Pokedexes.

Since both elemental types include some of the most popular Pokemon in all of Pokemon GO, October is a great opportunity to catch some great Pokemon while they're appearing more frequently.

Pokemon GO: Spotlight Pokemon for October

Pokemon GO's Halloween event is fast approaching, and players will have a spooky month of gameplay ahead (Image via Niantic)

Starting Tuesday, October 5, 2021, players can enjoy a Spotlight Hour every Tuesday of the month between 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, Pokemon GO will focus heavily on a certain Pokemon appearing while also providing an added bonus depending on the Spotlight Hour in question.

The outline of the featured Pokemon and bonuses can be found below:

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 - For the first Spotlight Hour of October 2021, the Ghost-type Pokemon Drifloon will be in the spotlight. Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers will receive double XP for evolving Pokemon.

- For the first Spotlight Hour of October 2021, the Ghost-type Pokemon Drifloon will be in the spotlight. Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers will receive double XP for evolving Pokemon. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 - Gastly, one of the most famous Ghost-type Pokemon that evolves into Haunter and the beloved Gengar, will be in the spotlight. Players will also earn double Stardust for catching Pokemon.

- Gastly, one of the most famous Ghost-type Pokemon that evolves into Haunter and the beloved Gengar, will be in the spotlight. Players will also earn double Stardust for catching Pokemon. Tuesday, October 19, 2021 - The Psychic-type Pokemon Gothita will be present in the spotlight, and Pokemon GO players will receive double XP for catching Pokemon.

- The Psychic-type Pokemon Gothita will be present in the spotlight, and Pokemon GO players will receive double XP for catching Pokemon. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 - Dark-type Pokemon Murkrow will be part of the spotlight, and trainers will receive twice as much XP for evolving Pokemon.

October's festivities are nicely framed between the weeks, with Spotlight Hours offering some great Pokemon and chances at increased experience gains.

There are plenty of events throughout the month, including Pokemon GO's Halloween event, raid bosses including Douse Drive Genesect, Darkrai, and Altered Giratina appearing for 5-star raids, Duskull's Community Day, and the appearance of the Dark/Grass-type Pokemon Zarude.

Spooky Pokemon and a new Mythical Pokemon in Zarude appearing is a great incentive for players to head back out into the world for some Pokemon GO fun.

Also Read

Just watch where you step in the world of Pokemon GO, who knows what dark spirits may be watching.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far