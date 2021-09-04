Is Furfrou coming to Pokemon GO?

Following the announcement of Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief event, many players have noticed that even though Furfrou appears on the game's loading screen, it is yet to be catchable.

It is not known when exactly Furfrou will be coming to Pokemon GO.

When the Season of Mischief first started, Niantic announced that Inkay would be joining the roster on September 13th, 2021, which is when the Psychic Spectacular event will begin.

Furfrou will most likely be added to Pokemon GO during a similar event. However, there is no confirmation on when this event will happen or what it will be about.

A Furfrou with a Kabuki trim as it appears in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While players are unaware as to when Furfrou will be released, data miners have found the Poodle Pokemon's moves and stats for its expected release in Pokemon GO.

Additional information about Furfrou in Pokemon GO

Given below is some helpful information for players who will be looking to find Furfrou when it is released in Pokemon GO:

Furfrou is a Normal-type Pokemon.

Furfrou is weak to Fighting-type attacks but takes less damage from Ghost-type attacks.

Furfrou has a variety of different forms. These forms or "trims" include Heart, Diamond, Star, Pharaoh, Kabuki, La Reine, Matron, Dandy, and Debutante.

Furfrou's best fast attack will be Sucker Punch.

Furfrou's best charged attack will be Grass Knot.

Furfrou will have an attack stat of 164.

Furfrou will have a defense stat of 167.

Furfrou will have a stamina stat of 181.

Furfrou will have a maximum combat power of 2,111.

According to the information that data miners have recovered, Furfrou will not be the best Pokemon for battles or raids in Pokemon GO. However, it will be a fun Pokemon to find different alternative forms for.

While players are still clueless about how or when Furfrou will be introduced in Pokemon GO, Niantic may incorporate the Pokemon in an event as a possible raid boss for each of its raid forms. However, this is just an idea that has no information to back it up.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh