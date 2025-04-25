“Is this a joke?”: Pokemon GO Reddit reacts to missing Sweet Discoveries spawn

Pokemon GO has introduced spawning apples as part of the Sweet Discoveries event. However, Redditor u/You_don't_impress_me has highlighted that their spawn rate appears to be very low. Trainers need to collect these fruits to evolve their Applin.

First introduced in Generation VIII, Applin is a Grass/Dragon dual-type Pokemon that can evolve into Flapple or Appletun. To do so, trainers must gather 200 Applin Candy, along with 20 Sweet Apples for Appletun or 20 Tart Apples for Flapple. Given the high cost involved, many players have expressed disappointment at the scarcity of apples during the Sweet Discoveries event.

u/You_don't_impress_me wrote on Reddit:

"Where are all the apples? Event started, been walking for over an hour. Seen just one apple. Is this a joke?"

Most of the comments on the original poster's Reddit thread shared similar frustrations, as players everywhere were struggling to find apples.

u/rephuka expressed their hesitation to focus on evolving Applin due to the difficulty.

"Got ~10 apples in 15 min from a Lure.... Those idiots are crazy if they dream I am going to grind for 200 candies to evolve"

u/Padonako-Fan137 pointed out that apples seemed to be rare outside of the periods when Mossy Lure Modules were active at Pokestops.

"Apparently they’re very rare outside of Mossy Lure Modules."

In response to that observation, u/tyrannicab pointed out that the spawn rates were low even when using Mossy Lures.

"I've used two mossy lures now and seen...1 apple and 1 applin? Getting both of these evo's might be a challenge"

u/AbsolTamerCody drew comparisons to Gimmighoul, which was also centered around collection.

u/hellsbells10 offered a solution, suggesting that one should focus on playing in areas with a high density of Pokestops:

"I think it’s best to play in an area where there are clusters of stops like a shopping centre where people are likely to put on lures. Also have a level 3 mega running, Rayquaza is a good choice cos you’ll get candy bonus for any cresselia raids you might do as well. I’ve caught a total of 18 apples today but have 231 candy already and 22 sweet and 26 tart apples"

How to get apples in Pokemon GO

Mossy Lure Module in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, the only reliable way to make apples spawn involves using a Mossy Lure Module at a Pokestop.

One Mossy Lure is available as an Event Research reward. However, additional Mossy Lures must be purchased for 180 coins from the store.

