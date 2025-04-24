5 Pokemon abilities that can be added as Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO

Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO have been one of the most creative translations of the mainline games into the mobile version — offering special bonuses that temporarily enhance gameplay. These effects bring signature moves like Roar of Time and Spacial Rend to life in new ways, making exploration more rewarding and immersive.

But there’s still untapped potential in the rich world of Pokemon abilities. What if some of those familiar passive skills could shape our adventures in the game? Let’s explore such abilities that could seamlessly become Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO and elevate gameplay.

Abilities that could be Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO

1) Flame Body

Talonflame seen using Flame Body in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the mainline games, Flame Body helps eggs hatch faster when the ability holder is in your party. This could translate beautifully into Pokemon GO with a timed Adventure Effect: for a set period, the distance tracked for egg hatching could count double.

Not only would this add meaningful value during hatch-centric events but also align perfectly with existing game mechanics like Incubators and Egg Pools.

2) Tinted Lens

Yanmega has the ability Tinted Lens that could be one of the Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tinted Lens neutralizes "not very effective" moves in the core games. Imagine an Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO where, for a limited time, all "not very effective" moves do neutral damage in PvE scenarios.

This would make battling Team GO Rocket, Raid Bosses, or Gym Defenders more accessible and flexible, encouraging the use of diverse teams without punishing players for suboptimal typings. To prevent PvP imbalance, this effect could be restricted to PvE only.

3) Pickup

Linoone has the ability Pickup that could be one of the Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pickup is known for granting random items post-battle in the mainline series, and this mechanic could bring real utility to Pokemon GO. As an Adventure Effect, Pickup could award random bonus items — like Poke Balls, Berries, or small amounts of Stardust — after every 10 Pokemon catches, for example.

With modest, randomized rewards, this would remain balanced and prevent exploitation while still giving players extra incentive to go on catching sprees.

4) Magnet Pull

Magnezone has the ability Magnet Pull (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Magnet Pull increases the encounter rate of Steel-types in traditional Pokemon games, and in GO, it could serve as a Steel-type-specific version of Incense. Activating this Adventure Effect would temporarily increase the spawn rate of Steel-type Pokemon in the wild, making it ideal for events focused on Steel-types, Community Days, or Pokedex completion goals.

Players seeking rare Steel-types, hunting shinies, or grinding for Steel candies would find this particularly valuable. It could also vary depending on local biomes or in-game weather for added depth.

5) Chlorophyll

Leafeon's Chlorophyll could be one of the efficient Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the main series, Chlorophyll doubles a Pokemon’s Speed in sunny weather. Translated into Pokemon GO, this could reduce the walking distance needed to earn Buddy Hearts or Candy — but only when the in-game weather is sunny.

This encourages players to take advantage of real-world sunny days, promoting outdoor activity, which is at the heart of Pokemon GO’s mission. It would also make weather-based strategy a more active and rewarding part of daily gameplay.

Integrating more mainline abilities as Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO would be a smart and engaging way to evolve the game’s mechanics without disrupting its core simplicity.

With thoughtful balancing and strategic timing, these features could enhance exploration, add tactical depth, and bring the GO experience even closer to the spirit of the original Pokemon universe.

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

