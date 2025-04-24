How do Medals work in Pokemon HOME?

Pokemon HOME has introduced new digital souvenirs called Medals from April 23, 2025. These Medals can be claimed by either going to real-life locations where Pokemon-related events are taking place or by participating in them. Players can take part in these Local Events with the help of the device's GPS location or by scanning a Near-field Communication (NFC) tag.

In this article, we will go over the different medals released so far and how many of them a player can acquire in Pokemon HOME.

How many Medals can players get in Pokemon HOME?

Medals in Pokemon HOME (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, Pokemon HOME players on the Basic Plan can get up to 30 Medals. If they choose to upgrade to the Premium Plan, the limit goes up to 1000. If at some point a player chooses to downgrade from the Premium plan to the Basic Plan, they will have access to only 30 of the most recent Medals. However, if they decide to upgrade back to the Premium Plan at some point, they will regain the lost access.

Each Medal has a unique number and language. Players can trade Medals or even gift them to other people. There is a record for each individual medal for each person that owned it and the number of times it has been gifted or traded.

As of now, these are the Medals players can get in Pokemon HOME. While there are 9 Medal designs, for now, a player can only get three unique designs at random after completing the tutorial. The designs include:

Collection Start Commemoration No. 1 (Kanto Starters — Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle)

Collection Start Commemoration No. 2 (Johto Starters — Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile)

Collection Start Commemoration No. 3 (Hoenn Starters — Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip)

Collection Start Commemoration No. 4 (Sinnoh Starters — Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup)

Collection Start Commemoration No. 5 (Unova Starters — Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott)

Collection Start Commemoration No. 6 (Kalos Starters — Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie)

Collection Start Commemoration No. 7 (Alola Starters — Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio)

Collection Start Commemoration No. 8 (Galar Starters — Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble)

Collection Start Commemoration No. 9 (Paldea Starters — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly)

