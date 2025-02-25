Ice Burn vs Freeze Shock: Which is the better Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's recent in-person renditions of its yearly GO Tour celebration have finally brought the long-awaited fusion forms for Kyurem to the popular mobile game. Along with these new creatures, their signature moves have also been implemented into the title, with each sporting its own unique Adventure Effects.

Ice Burn, the signature move for White Kyurem, slows the catch ring seen during wild Pokemon encounters. Freeze Shock, Black Kyurem's Adventure Effect, prevents wild Pokemon from moving during an encounter. Having two effects to choose from, some players may want to know which one is better.

The advantages of using Ice Burn in Pokemon GO

Ice Burn is great for racking up quick capture XP with easier excellent throws (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ice Burn's ability to slow the capture ring in wild encounters may prove to be more helpful for experienced trainers, rather than new players. A slower capture ring means it will be much easier for users to land excellent throws on wild Pokemon, which yields higher amounts of XP per capture.

Using this effect, users can easily level up their accounts, while improving their skills with Pokemon GO's catching mechanics. In addition to being a great Adventure Effect, Ice Burn is often seen as the optimal choice for White Kyurem's competitive moveset in Pokemon GO. This is owing to its secondary effect of lowering the target's defense stat.

The advantages of using Freeze Shock in Pokemon GO

Freeze Shock is great for players who want to use auto-catching devices (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Freeze Shock effect freezing wild Pokemon comes with its own share of advantages. Players who do not particularly care about optimizing their account's experience gain may find creatures staying in place more helpful, as they no longer lash out at the player, or jump around the screen.

While Freeze Shock's Adventure Effect may be basic and underwhelming, it has the massive upside of being one of the strongest Ice-type attacks in Pokemon GO. Having this attack has made Black Kyurem rank as one of the best Ice-type Raid Battlers in the game, which may matter more to many trainers.

Why Ice Burn is the superior Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO

Ice Burn offers more rewards for capturing wild Pokemon, while also boosting the capture rate from the use of auto-catchers (Image via Niantic)

The two Adventure Effects are similar in concept and were made to be counterparts. However, Ice Burn has a clear upside compared to Freeze Shock, which most hardcore players will not ignore. Slowing down the catch ring around a wild Pokemon makes farming XP much easier compared to simply freezing them in place.

Both forms also provide a bonus to the catch rate to monsters encountered through auto-catching accessories like the Pokemon GO+. The difference between effects will not matter to most players, but those who want a more engaging and rewarding experience from long play sessions should consider using Ice Burn.

