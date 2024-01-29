Is Kingambit available in Pokemon GO?

Kingambit is one of many creatures players would love to see in Pokemon GO. With its massive head sword crest and imposing demeanor, who wouldn't want to add this strong Pokemon to their ranks for competitive play or ranked battles? However, some players may be wondering if they can even find a Kingambit in the mobile game in the first place.

While its two pre-evolved forms, Bisharp and Pawniard, have been available in the mobile game for a long time now. Kingambit came to the franchise as the newest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titles, meaning Niantic would have to tag it onto the already-existing evolutionary line.

So, has Niantic added Kingambit to their popular mobile game, or will players need to wait for a while? Read on to find out more.

When is Kingambit coming to Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, Kingambit is currently unavailable in Pokemon GO. However, this may be for more reasons than Niantic's busy schedule. For those who are unaware, Kingambit has a very complicated method of reaching this stage of evolution. In order for a Bisharp to evolve into Kingambit, it will need to defeat three other Bisharp that are holding the Leader's Crest item.

Since players cannot battle wild Pokemon nor hold items in Pokemon GO, the method of evolving Bisharp would have to be significantly altered. However, as stated with their explanation behind Kecleon's delayed arrival, Niantic likes to keep GO as authentic and as respectful to the main series as possible.

A great way to incorporate this evolutionary requirement while remaining somewhat faithful to the source material would be to ensure players use that particular Bisharp they want to evolve to defeat three Raid Bosses. Since Bisharp is already a great counter for many Psychic, Ghost, and Fairy-type bosses, this would be an easy requirement to meet for many Trainers.

Information on Bulbapedia seems to suggest that data for Kingambit already exists within the files for Pokemon GO. Here is Kingambit's expected stats and movepool when it releases on live servers:

Stamina: 225

Defense: 203

Attack: 238

Fast Attacks: Snarl, Metal Claw

Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Iron Head, X-Scissor, Focus Blast

Looking towards whether or not Kingambit will be any good in the mobile game, Bisharp already does decently well in both the Great and Ultra Leagues. With this in mind, we can assume that Kingambit will improve on Bisharp in every way, meaning it will potentially be even better in these tiers while possibly finding a place in Master League's meta.

In summary, Kingambit is not present in Pokemon GO as of writing. However, the arrival of this pocket monster will be one of many competitive battlers, as it has the potential to be one of the best offensive Steel-types in the Battle League.