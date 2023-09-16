Is Moltres coming to Pokemon Horizons? Recent synopsis suggest so

The latest iteration of the Pokemon anime, Pokemon Horizons, has gained a lot of attention from Pokemon fans, with most giving the show high praise. One of the most interesting aspects of the new series has got to be seeing all of the creatures and how the new cast of characters reacts to them in contrast to Ash Ketchum, the anime's old protagonist.

One of these creatures that many are anticipating the appearance of is Moltres. After looking at the leaked details of the next episode, many fans have noticed that it seems to hint at an adventure that includes the retro Legendary Pokemon, but do these claims have any merit?

Everything to know about Moltres in Pokemon Horizons

A translation of the description of the next episode set to air on September 22 was recently uploaded on the Anipoke Fandom X page, a reputable location for all things Pokemon Horizons. This description shared in the tweet pictured above hints at the party fighting and fleeing from the Legendary Pokemon, Moltres. More specifically, the party will face off against the Galarian variant of the creature.

Galarian Moltres technically already debuted in Pokemon Horizons, but the conclusion of its arc has yet to be seen. This is due to the monster being under the ownership of Lucius. The episode prior to 23 just briefly showcased the Legendary Pokemon, with Lucius sending it out just before the episode ends. As such, episode 23 will see the cast facing off against the monster. However, many fans who may want to get into the show may not know where to view it.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons

It should be known that there is currently no English dub of the show. As such, you will need to track down a way to watch the subbed version of the anime if you do not understand Japanese. The only legal way you can watch Pokemon Horizons is through TV Tokyo.

While the show cannot legally be viewed outside of TV Tokyo, the English dub of various other episodes and movies from the Pokemon franchise can be streamed. The two most popular outlets fans use to stream content from the franchise are Netflix and the Pokemon TV application for mobile devices.

Everything to know about Galarian Moltres

While some will simply be enthralled watching the encounter take place once the episode debuts, others may want to know more about this opponent to understand how powerful it truly is.

Since Galarian Moltres is a Legendary Pokemon, it is one of the most powerful creatures stat-wise in the franchise. Being a Dark and Flying-type, unlike the standard form's notorious Fire and Flying typing, the cast definitely has their work cut out for them. This episode of the anime is set to air on September 22.