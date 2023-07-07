Is Moltres good in Pokemon GO PvP

Moltres, along with Articuno and Zapdos, was among the initial Legendary Pokemon introduced in Pokemon GO. Throughout the years, this impressive Flying/Fire-type creature has retained its popularity, not only as a prized collectible but also as a formidable asset in battle. Moltres remains highly regarded as one of the most potent Fire-type attackers in PvE raids, and when equipped with the proper moveset, it can excel in Ultra and Master League PvP battles as well.

Thanks to its remarkably high maximum attack stat, Moltres guarantees significant damage to its opponents unless they resist its Fire and Flying-type moves. As a result, Moltres stands as one of the top trainer choices, deserving of candy and stardust investment.

Can Moltres still be used in Pokemon GO PVP?

Moltres in Pokemon GO

Investing in Moltres is highly beneficial and efficient. It is one of the most impressive non-shadow/non-mega Fire Type attackers in the game, and its Flying Type capabilities, especially when equipped with Sky Attack, are genuinely impactful.

There is a compelling case for unlocking a second charged move for Moltres. This will enable it to switch between these roles using a single Fast TM effortlessly.

The decision to do so depends on a trainer's resources and priorities. However, this versatility enables Moltres to fulfill multiple roles effectively, making it an excellent investment.

More details on Moltres in Pokemon GO

Moltres, the Legendary Fire/Flying type bird (Image via Niantic)

Moltres has a max CP of 3917 with an attack stat of 251, a defensive stat of 181, and a stamina of 207. Moltres will take 2x the damage from Water and Electric-type moves and 4x from Rock-type moves, so be careful of them.

On the other hand, Moltres does well against Bug and Grass-Type Pokemon offensively and defensively, so don't hesitate to go reckless. Moltres is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather.

Recommended Flying type moveset - Wing Attack and Sky Attack (14.81 DPS)

Recommended Fire type moveset - Fire Spin and Overheat (14.92 DPS)

Recommended overall moveset - Fire Spin and Sky Attack (16.01 DPS)

Is Moltres worth it in Pokemon GO?

Moltres ranks among the top choices for adding a secondary Charge Move in Pokemon GO due to its highly advantageous moveset. Nonetheless, this endeavor comes at a significant cost, requiring a substantial amount of candy and often several Technical Machines (TMs).

When used strategically by its trainer, Moltres delivers satisfying results despite the investment. The primary challenge in training Moltres arises from the scarcity of its candy and the considerable stardust investment required to power up this Legendary Pokemon.

Obtaining Moltres' candy can be tedious, leading trainers to designate Moltres as their buddy Pokemon and accumulate candy through diligent travel.

Moltres consumes considerable time and resources like any other legendary entity. However, once players successfully enhance Moltres to their maximum potential within their Pokemon GO battle team, they possess a valuable asset that will continue to perform admirably for years.

