Is Pokemon GO's "Facebook login error" fixable?

Pokemon GO was well-known for its connection hiccups during its July 2016 launch, but players may still occasionally run into a connection error here and there during gameplay.

One of the more well-known errors has to do with Pokemon GO's synchronization with Facebook, which can allow players to login through their social media account as opposed to other methods such as their Google account or Pokemon Trainer Club ID.

Players may have seen the error, particularly during Facebook's six-hour downtime yesterday. The error could largely be subject to Niantic and Facebook's server status, but the former has outlined some potential fixes.

Pokemon GO: Fixing the Facebook connection error

Lack of connection due to the Facebook error can be irritating. (Image via Niantic/Facebook).

Signing into any game or app via Facebook can often present issues, but Pokemon GO has had a pretty solid track record at avoiding connection errors since its early pratfalls.

However, no game is perfect, and players sometimes get hit with the dreaded Facebook connection error. This often pops up when Pokemon GO's app or Niantic's servers are unable to authenticate a user's credentials through their Facebook login information.

Server issues tend to cause this problem alongside others such as the "Failed to Authenticate" error or the Google login error. These can also sometimes be caused by shaky connection signals, so Pokemon GO players should aim to be in an environment with a stable wifi or cellular data connection.

Niantic has advised a few methods to help trainers resolve their issues if Pokemon GO and Facebook both seem to be operating correctly:

Simply closing the Pokemon GO app completely and re-opening it can often restart the authentication process. It may additionally allow players to return to the login menu and attempt to login through Facebook again, syncing the game app up with a player's Facebook app or information.

Since Pokemon GO does not store login info for Google, Facebook, etc., players can change their password on that account and then login with the new password. Changing one's Facebook password may force Pokemon GO back to the login screen where it can authenticate through Facebook with the newly-changed password.

As previously stated, Niantic or Facebook's servers may be encountering some form of issue or players may not have a strong connection. Niantic has advised logging in later or through a different avenue (Google, Pokemon Trainer's Club) until the issue on their end is fixed.

Sadly, there's no guaranteed fix for authentication errors in Pokemon GO, but Facebook and Niantic typically resolve server-side issues quickly. With a little patience and persistence, trainers should be able to reconnect to Pokemon GO shortly without needing to seek out drastic measures.

