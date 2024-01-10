Is Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates worth it?

The Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates expansion set, the second special expansion in the Scarlet and Violet series, is set to hit store shelves in English on January 26, 2024.

With over 240 cards, Paldean Fates offers several reprints but also brings the first Scarlet and Violet era shiny Pokemon cards. But is the expansion worth pursuing and spending money on? The answer depends on the individual.

Similar to other special expansions, the Pokemon TCG's Paldean Fates expansion won't offer booster packs for purchase. Instead, fans will have to drop their money on set-related products, and many are wondering if these are worth the cash based on the contents of the set itself. Some may be willing to splurge for rare or shiny cards, but others are likely better off skipping the set.

Examining the contents of the Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates expansion

The Pokemon TCG's Paldean Fates expansion is composed of many cards seen from the Japanese Shiny Treasure ex subset.

Fans can expect to find the following cards within Paldean Fates:

11 Shiny Pokemon ex

Seven Pokemon ex

Three Tera Pokemon ex

Three illustration rare shiny Pokemon cards

Eight special illustration rares featuring Shiny Pokemon ex and Supporters

Six hyper rare Pokemon ex with "raised gold foil" designs

The breakdown of the confirmed set list and Pokemon card rarities can be seen below:

Number Card Name Type Rarity 017/91 Frigibax Water Common 025/91 Natu Psychic Common Great Tusk ex Fighting Double Rare Iron Treads ex Metal Double Rare 081/91 Moonlit Hill Stadium Uncommon 090/91 Technical Machine: Crisis Punch Tool Uncommon 095/091 Scyther Grass Shiny Rare 114/091 Charcadet Fire Shiny Rare Dondozo Water Shiny Rare Tatsugiri Water Shiny Rare 130/091 Baxcalibur Water Shiny Rare 131/091 Pikachu Electric Shiny Rare 132/091 Raichu Electric Shiny Rare 160/091 Mimikyu Psychic Shiny Rare Ceruledge Psychic Shiny Rare Tinkaton Psychic Shiny Rare Forretress ex Grass Shiny Double Rare Espathra ex Grass Shiny Double Rare 216/091 Mew ex Psychic Shiny Double Rare 217/091 Gardevoir ex Psychic Shiny Double Rare 219/091 Paldean Clodsire ex Darkness Shiny Double Rare 221/091 Pidgeot ex Colorless Shiny Double Rare 223/091 Squawkabilly ex Colorless Shiny Double Rare 225/091 Palafin Water Illustration Rare 226/091 Pawmi Electric Illustration Rare 232/091 Mew ex Psychic Special Illustration Rare 234/091 Charizard ex Darkness Special Illustration Rare

Two of the biggest draws in this Pokemon TCG expansion will be the special illustration rares (SIR) of Mew and Charizard ex, and they may end up costing quite a bit upon Paldean Fates' release. The shinies may also be worth pursuing if fans are devoted collectors, and the overall meta effectiveness (the cards will be for Standard Format) has yet to be determined.

So is the Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates expansion worth it? For collectors, certain cards are worth picking up, but considering Paldean Fates isn't sold in packs as a special expansion, it may be best to wait to pick up singles of the cards that are desired instead.

This is particularly true for the shinies and the SIR Charizard and Mew, especially Charizard as it tends to end up with inflated release prices.

All things considered, collectors likely won't be too interested in many of the reprints like Scyther, Charcadet, Natu, and Raichu. The real draw from this expansion on the collection side are the shinies, the rarest Pokemon cards in the setlist, and the outlying ex creatures like Great Tusk and Iron Treads might also be worth a look. For the most part, fans are likely better off purchasing singles at first.

Otherwise, the Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates expansion might be a skip for some collectors, or at least worth waiting until the initial price drops down to a more acceptable level. The singles for the likes of Mew and Charizard ex SIR should also lower over time if fans are patient.

However, fans who play the TCG may have a different experience with this set, but that will likely be determined in the future.

