Is Pokemon Trainers Club down (July 9)? Possible fixes, alternative Pokemon GO logins, and more

Recently, an error occured with Pokemon GO, preventing many players from participating in the Community Day Classic event. After a wave of trainers reported facing errors when logging into the game, the official account for Niantic's support team released a statement on their Twitter page regarding the conundrum, offering a solution that many still seem to be upset about.

While it is disheartening to hear that players are having trouble accessing their accounts, there is an easy workaround that Niantic has pitched. It is much easier to conduct than many online would make it sound.

So what do we know about this issue with the popular mobile game, and how can players still log into their accounts?

Everything to know about Pokemon GO's Trainer Club outage

From the information shared by Niantic, we can determine that this issue seems to hinder only those who log in to the application through the official Pokemon website's membership program, known as the Trainer's Club. With this in mind, it could be entirely possible that the issue lies with the Pokemon site rather than the application, as many seem to think.

Regardless of the source of the issue, there is an undisputed misfortune that this glitch in the system has caused players. This is due to many trainers pre-purchasing their event tickets for the Community Day Classic event when the bug impacted the Pokemon GO playerbase.

While many would consider it the right thing to do, it is unlikely Niantic will compensate those affected.

This is because the company is offering a workaround for the issue by instructing affected players to sign in using a different method. Players could still log in and experience Pokemon GO during the highly-anticipated event through different account credentials for sites like Google and Facebook. However, many could not link a different website's account to their profile.

Following this issue with Pokemon GO, many players still cannot help but feel bitter since an issue out of their control kept them from participating in a rare monthly event. Niantic also followed up this glitch with another statement advising the community to link their accounts to one of the other websites if they have an account for them.

How to link Google or Facebook to Pokemon GO

Thankfully, this is a fairly straightforward process and does not take long to complete. To link other accounts to one Pokemon GO profile, players need to open the app first and login. When the game starts, navigate to the settings menu and tap the "Account" option. This will bring up one of three alternate ways players can sign in to the application.

Though Apple is also a selection on the list, it will not apply to Android users. As for the other two, selecting these options will prompt players to enter their credentials for their account on the secondary site. Completing this will successfully link one's Pokemon GO account to the other account.

