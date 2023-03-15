Pokemon GO "Can't log in with Facebook" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Pokemon GO possesses many means of logging into the game and saving progress, from Google to Facebook to the Trainer Club. However, a recent tweet by the developers at Niantic indicated an issue with Facebook logins.

According to Niantic, it's currently working with Meta to resolve the Facebook login issue. However, Pokemon GO players may be able to address the issue independently in some cases. Having said that, this isn't always possible until Niantic and Meta can handle the problem on their end.

Regardless, if Pokemon GO players hope to correct their inability to log in to the game with their Facebook account, a few potential fixes may help.

Potential fixes for Facebook account logins in Pokemon GO

Typically, when Pokemon GO encounters connection issues with a specific account service, authentication problems are the most likely culprit. This is especially true if players can log in via an outlet like Google but can't access Facebook or Trainer Club's login and vice versa.

Authentication issues can be caused by a few factors, including a spotty internet connection, an existing issue within the game cache, or problems with Meta's authentication servers.

If the problem is server-side on Meta or Facebook's part, there isn't much Pokemon GO fans can do besides logging in with a different account. However, a few small tweaks can be made that could potentially fix login issues otherwise.

These methods won't always solve the problem, but sometimes they can get players online and keep them from waiting for a fix to be rolled out.

Methods to help alleviate Facebook login issues in Pokemon GO

Before anything else, check that your Pokemon GO and Facebook apps are updated to the latest version. If you're not using a Facebook app, then don't worry about downloading it, as it's also possible to log in via Facebook with a web browser. However, GO should absolutely be updated, so be sure to check the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and check for any potential updates. Sometimes, the simplest fix requires opening the game, then closing out of it entirely (even using Force Shutdown/Force Stop if you need to in the app settings). Then, you can re-open the game and see if the authentication process completes as expected when you try to log back in. As an added measure, head into your device's app settings and select the game. Then opt to clear out the app cache. This will log you out of the game and clear temporarily stored files and assets in the cache, which can sometimes cause login issues and other problems. After clearing the cache, reopen the game and attempt to log in again. You can also do this for your Facebook app if it is installed for good measure. If all else fails, it may be time to check your internet connection to ensure it's working properly. If your wifi connection doesn't appear to work for the login, it may be in your interest to deactivate wifi temporarily and attempt to log in using your cellular network. Restarting the router your device is connected to may also be to ensure that the connection is well-established. It's also possible to connect to other wifi networks or even a hotspot broadcasted by another device. If you have another means of logging in, such as the Trainer Club or via your Google account, you may need to switch to this method until Facebook's login is fixed directly by Niantic.

Admittedly, the options listed above may not always resolve the problem. If all of them have been attempted and a Facebook account login still isn't possible, it may be time to wait until the developers can fix the issue themselves. It's unfortunate, but not every login issue present within the game can be fixed by players.

